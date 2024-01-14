Many Medical Offices Closed Due To Wintry Weather

All Erlanger Medical Group clinics and physician offices closed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday due to the weather.

The Erlanger schedule on Wednesday includes:

Closed:

- Erlanger Medical Group physician offices locations at:

- Bledsoe

- Signal Mountain

- Lookout Mountain

- South Pittsburg

- Erlanger Cardiology – Dayton

- Erlanger Cancer Services Clinics and Offices (Infusion Centers, Radiation Oncology, Genetics, etc.)

Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital clinics and physician offices will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

All other Erlanger Medical Group locations will be delayed until noon on Tuesday, including Erlanger South Pittsburg.

Erlanger officials said, "We are working to transition visits to telemedicine if appropriate. If you have a non-urgent need, please call your physician’s office."

Due to inclement weather conditions in Middle and Southeast Tennessee, Siskin Children’s Institute offices will be closed on Tuesday.

Due to continued severe winter weather conditions, Cempa Community Care will be closed on Tuesday. This includes all Cempa offices, clinics, and services.