PHOTOS: Snow In The Chattanooga Area

White coating on the Walnut Street Bridge
photo by John Wilson
Sledding at Grandview, Tn.
Snowy scene at Harrison Bay State Park
Plenty of snow on Walden's Ridge
Snow at a Riceville farm
photo by Arch Tinker
There was enough snow on the Northshore on Monday morning for Grayson, Luella and Norah Gina to build a snowman
photo by Tim Gina
Remi with her snow purse
photo by Steve Hall
Snowman builders
photo by Mark Henry
Austin Moore and six-week-old son in Red Bank
Downtown Chattanooga got a white coating on Monday, and areas to the north reported as much as five inches