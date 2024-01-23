Police Blotter: Officer Puts Out Fire Man Started To Stay Warm; Rude Guests At Courtyard Marriott Trespassed

While on routine patrol an officer saw a medium-sized uncontrolled fire on Peeples Street. The officer saw a man attempting to put the fire out by beating it with a jacket. The officer asked the man if he had started the fire and he said, "Yeah". The officer used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire and didn’t see any damage to the building. The officer asked the man why he started the fire, and he said he was trying to stay warm. The man was told to leave the area and he did without complaint.

* * *

A woman called police and said she had seen several Facebook posts about a party that was going to occur on Chickasaw Road, which was her mother’s address. The posts said the party was going to start at 9 p.m. She was concerned because she had nothing to do with the Facebook posts.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving with her ex-boyfriend in the passenger seat and he became irate. She said he began kicking things inside the vehicle. She had borrowed the vehicle from her friend. She said her ex-boyfriend had left on foot before police arrived. An officer told the woman the owner of the car would have to call back in if he wanted to report any damage for the vehicle. She said the owner has warrants and would likely not call in. The woman said while her ex-boyfriend was kicking inside the vehicle, he also grabbed the steering wheel when they were on Agawela Drive. Apparently, this is an ongoing issue between both individuals that typically occurs on Curtis Street.

* * *

A resident on Mountain Creek Road told police he saw a person walking around his property with a flashlight. He didn’t have a description of the person but believed it was a poacher due to all the deer in the area. Police drove around and looked on foot but didn’t find anyone.

* * *

An officer was on routine patrol and found a black Sea Doo left un-trailered and stripped in a common dumping ground on S. Beech Street. The officer ran the displayed registration number and confirmed it was not stolen. It was determined the water craft was on an empty lot at the end of a city street and therefore not a road hazard.

* * *

A woman on Moss Street called police and said her son was being disrespectful to her. They decided to calm down and leave each other alone for the night.

* * *

A man and a woman on Tunnel Boulevard were having an argument, but worked it out. She was no longer kicked out, but could stay for the night with her two-year-old daughter.

* * *

An employee at Walmart at 5764 Highway 153 told police there was a homeless woman outside the store acting strange. An officer spoke with the woman who said she had just gotten in town from Knoxville and was in the process of obtaining housing assistance. No warrants were found for the woman.

* * *

The Courtyard Marriott manager at 200 Chestnut St. told police they had guests that were being rude to the staff. The officer had responded earlier in the night for a wellness check on the same guests. The manager said he wanted them out of the room and trespassed from the hotel. The officer spoke with the guests - a man and a woman - and told them that they needed to leave and staff wanted them trespassed. Both gathered their belongings and left the hotel without any issues.