Police Blotter: Man Thinks He Hears People In His Attic; Police Deal With Many Abandoned Vehicles

A man on Live Oak Lane told police he had heard footsteps in his attic. He said he had allowed a couple to stay at his residence for some time as they were without a place to stay, living out of their car. The man mentioned that he asked the couple to leave because they were not contributing to any household bills. He also said they didn’t return his house key, and he was concerned that they might be in his attic. The officer inspected the attic but found no signs of any living presence.

* * *

A woman on Lower Mill Road asked police to stand by while she collected her belongings from her boyfriend's house. The house was owned by his grandfather who gave the woman permission to get her things. She said her boyfriend had put his hands on her in the past. She collected her belongings without incident and left the residence. The boyfriend was not there.

* * *

Officers responded to Ivy Street on a report of an open door and found the front door of the residence wide open. Officers cleared the residence and didn’t find anyone, property damage, or observe that any high value items were removed. Officers tried to contact a resident but were unsuccessful. The residence was secured by officers.

* * *

Several vehicles were congregating on E. 34th Street, East Lake Park (the Duck Pond), that closed at sundown. An officer spoke with a man and a woman sitting together in a white Honda that belonged to the man. They were informed of the park’s operating hours and were not engaged in any illegal activity. The woman then returned to her vehicle, a white Lincoln Navigator, and they both left.

* * *

Officers received a call about an abandoned vehicle parked in the middle of Vine Street. Police found the 2002 Honda and it was unoccupied and blocking the road. Officers tried to contact the registered owner on Sholar Avenue but were unable to find her. The car was then towed by Mostellers Towing to 2105 E. 24th St. Pl. During an inventory of the vehicle, prior to the tow, officers found a gray iPhone on the front passenger floorboard. The iPhone was found to belong to a man. It was recovered and placed into Property for safekeeping.

* * *

An officer noticed a white Ford Escape abandoned on McDowell Street. There was a jumpbox inside the car. It was not reported stolen at the time and the vehicle was left in place.

* * *

A woman asked police to follow her to a residence on Keystone Circle to make sure her husband had moved out following her obtaining a TPO. The residence was empty upon arrival.

* * *

After receiving a report of a homeless person sleeping at a front door at 5138 Preschool Lane, an officer responded and spoke with the woman. She said she was homeless and requested a ride to the Community Kitchen. She was given a ride. No warrants were found.

* * *

An officer responded to an abandoned vehicle creating a traffic hazard on I-24 east. The black Chevy Cruze belonged to a woman in Dayton and was unoccupied. TDOT has placed an abandoned vehicle sticker on the car three days prior. The car was blocking the eastbound emergency lane, creating a traffic hazard for emergency vehicles and state salt trucks preparing for a winter storm. The auto was not reported stolen and was towed by A-1 Towing.

* * *

An abandoned car was reported on Parker Lane. The black Nissan Pathfinder had a temporary tag from Ohio was sitting in the right lane of traffic unoccupied. Police checked the vehicle to see if it had been reported stolen and it came back negative. It also came back unregistered in any state. Since it was a traffic hazard it was towed by Mostellers #2 Towing.