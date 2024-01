A Soddy Daisy man has been sentenced to serve 13 years in prison in connection with a fentanyl overdose death.

Dylan Joseph Burrows was charged in the July 30, 2022, death of Jacob Crawley, a 24-year-old Soddy Daisy High School graduate.

Burrows got 10 years for facilitation to second-degree murder and possession of fentanyl for resale.

He also got three years for possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony