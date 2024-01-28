Chris Shrader Is Winner Of Set Of All 5 Books In The Chattanooga Photo Series

Chris Shrader is the winner of the complete set of all five books in the Chattanooga Photo Series in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com.

Mr. Shrader, who was raised at Chickamauga and now lives at the nearby Fairview community, said it was his first time to win any contest.

The owner of a body shop at Knoxville is a history buff with an especial interest in the Civil War.

There were 880 entries with the winner selected at random by the Cullen Scientific Method.

One of the books is The Remarkable Stokes Collection, which sold out after selling over 2,000 copies. We were able to locate one of the Stokes books for the giveaway.

Other books in the series are Railroads in and Around Chattanooga, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga, Chattanooga in Old Photos and the recently published More Old Chattanooga Photos.

Railroads In And Around Chattanooga features Chattanooga's intriguing railroad history, has 69 chapters and covers rail history here and in surrounding towns. The book, with many photos by Wes Schultz, has 568 pages and 1,546 photos and maps. There are just over 100 copies of this book still left.

The Remarkable Stokes Collection of early Chattanooga photos includes some 700 early Chattanooga views. The pictures were passed down to great-granddaughter Connie Cooper Jones, who graciously allowed their publication. The over-sized, clear photos have been kept in several cardboard boxes for over a century. Most had not previously been published. The most recent photo in the collection is around 1920, and many are much older. This book has almost 600 pages. Again, this book is sold out.

Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga is based on the photos amassed by Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident. He collected over 3,000 historic pictures of his beloved hometown. He made some of the photos available through a four-volume set called Chattanooga Yesterday and Today. The Hiener family in April 1985 donated the more than 3,000 historical Chattanooga photographs in his collection to the Chattanooga Public Library. They were eventually cataloged and are now viewable on the library's website. They are also viewable by Sam Hall on his ChattanoogaHistory.com site. The 253-page Hiener book includes over 700 photos.

Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages in 13 chapters. It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, hotels, motels and apartments, restaurants, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery.

More Old Chattanooga Photos includes 12 chapters focusing on some of the most interesting topics. They include Chattanooga's old homes and its businesses and industries. It also includes a chapter of photos of St. Elmo and of North Chattanooga and Riverview as well as ones of Bluff View, Fort Oglethorpe, Lookout Mountain, Missionary Ridge and Brainerd, and Waldens Ridge. There are also chapters in the new book on Chattanooga's trains and trolleys and on interesting Chattanooga people. More Old Chattanooga Photos is 246 pages. There are just over 100 copies of this book still left.

All of the photo books are in a softbound, 8 1/2 x 11 edition.

All are fully indexed.

The books are printed by College Press of Collegedale.

The Hiener book, the Railroad Book, Chattanooga in Old Photos and More Old Chattanooga Photos are $35 each, which includes the sales tax.

On each book order, add $6 for shipping and handling.

Checks should be made out to John Wilson and sent to Chattanoogan.com, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409. Mark BOOKS on the envelope.