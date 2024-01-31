Latest Headlines

Colton Moore Says Kemp Should Either Declare An Illegal Invasion Or Resign

  Wednesday, January 31, 2024

State Senator Colton Moore called for Governor Brian Kemp "to either declare an illegal invasion or resign after a whistleblower brought attention to the Atlanta Airport room full of illegal immigrants being guarded by the U.S. Military."

This situation represents a dereliction of duty by both President Joe Biden and Governor Brian Kemp. Our borders are being breached, and our state is being subjected to an unimaginable human trafficking operation.

This is a clear breach of public trust, and it is the responsibility of our elected officials to address this issue IMMEDIATELY! I am officially calling on Governor Brian Kemp to either declare an illegal invasion in Georgia or to resign for failing to uphold his oath of office.

I am further calling on my constituents and supporters to call the Governor’s office and demand he declares and illegal invasion or resign immediately. The governor’s office can be reached at (404) 656-1776.

This is an issue that demands immediate attention.”

