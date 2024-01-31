Latest Headlines

Elderly Woman Suffers Burns From House Fire In Red Bank

  • Wednesday, January 31, 2024

An elderly woman suffered burns in a house fire in Red Bank on Wednesday night.

A neighbor frantically called 911 reporting a house fire with possible entrapment at 208 Greenleaf St. The caller reported to a 911 dispatcher an elderly female lived at this house.

At 8:40 p.m., the Red Bank Fire Department responded to the scene and arrived within minutes to find the woman was out of the house and suffering from minor burns. Hamilton County EMS Medic 6 arrived on the scene and immediately transported the woman to the hospital.

At 8:44 p.m., Red Bank fire officials reported the home was 50 percent involved with fire. Firefighters worked quickly conducted at interior attack and got the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Red Bank fire officials requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower. Chattanooga Fire and Signal Mountain Fire responded to the scene. Dallas Bay VFD Rehab truck responded and an engine stood by at Red Bank Station 1 for any additional emergency calls.

Hamilton County EMS Medic 4 remained on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters. The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Red Bank Fire Department. Damages are undetermined at this time.

Latest Headlines
Oregon Man Charged With $330,000 Cryptocurrency Theft From Polk County Man
Oregon Man Charged With $330,000 Cryptocurrency Theft From Polk County Man
  • Breaking News
  • 2/1/2024
Pothole Repairs Prompt Lane Closures On I-24 In Marion County
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2024
Mocs Win 91-85 At Western Carolina
  • Sports
  • 1/31/2024
Miller Leads Dalton State In 71-60 Win Over Brewton-Parker
  • Sports
  • 1/31/2024
Elderly Woman Suffers Burns From House Fire In Red Bank
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2024
Wiedmer: Tennessee's Terrible Tuesday
Wiedmer: Tennessee's Terrible Tuesday
  • Sports
  • 1/31/2024
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Furious Officers Won't Investigate Her Flat Tire; Daughter Leaves Argument With Mom's Purse
  • 2/1/2024

Police responded to a disturbance on Airpark Drive. The officer arrived and spoke with a woman who said that her tire had been slashed. The officer inspected the tire and there was no observed ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/1/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, APRIL RENEE 2301 E 18TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff THEFT OF PROPERTY ... more

Oregon Man Charged With $330,000 Cryptocurrency Theft From Polk County Man
Oregon Man Charged With $330,000 Cryptocurrency Theft From Polk County Man
  • 2/1/2024

An investigation by special agents with the Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the theft of cryptocurrency resulted in the arrest Tuesday of an ... more

Breaking News
Pothole Repairs Prompt Lane Closures On I-24 In Marion County
  • 1/31/2024
Elderly Woman Suffers Burns From House Fire In Red Bank
  • 1/31/2024
Colton Moore Says Kemp Should Either Declare An Illegal Invasion Or Resign
  • 1/31/2024
Sentencing For Former Rep. Robin Smith Now Set For April 5
  • 1/31/2024
Business Booming At Once Money-Losing Finley Stadium
  • 1/31/2024
Opinion
Stop The Chaos, County Mayor
  • 1/31/2024
Jerry Summers: Did You Know - Call The Bluff
Jerry Summers: Did You Know - Call The Bluff
  • 1/30/2024
Get Everyone Together On The Stadium
  • 1/31/2024
Federal Government Needs To Halt Border Onslaught
  • 1/31/2024
Detailed Cost Breakdown Needed For Stadium
  • 1/31/2024
Sports
Mocs Win 91-85 At Western Carolina
  • 1/31/2024
UTC Women Set To Host Wofford In Women In Sports Game
  • 1/31/2024
Miller Leads Dalton State In 71-60 Win Over Brewton-Parker
  • 1/31/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
Wiedmer: Tennessee's Terrible Tuesday
Wiedmer: Tennessee's Terrible Tuesday
  • 1/31/2024
Happenings
Sgt. Jeremy Durham Receives Hamilton Place Rotary’s Service Above Self In Law Enforcement Award
  • 1/31/2024
TVMRi Reveals Expansive Layout In 2024 Open Houses
TVMRi Reveals Expansive Layout In 2024 Open Houses
  • 1/31/2024
International Women’s Day Celebration At Chattanooga Theatre Center Set For March 8
International Women’s Day Celebration At Chattanooga Theatre Center Set For March 8
  • 1/31/2024
Jerry Summers: Value Of The Tennessee River
Jerry Summers: Value Of The Tennessee River
  • 2/1/2024
PHOTOS: Capt. Larry Taylor Had Heroic Career
  • 1/31/2024
Entertainment
Scotty McCreery Talks New Album And Writing Music Before His Feb. 3 Show In Chattanooga
Scotty McCreery Talks New Album And Writing Music Before His Feb. 3 Show In Chattanooga
  • 1/30/2024
Spatial Effects Play At The Hicks Hollow Pickin' Barn In Trenton Saturday
Spatial Effects Play At The Hicks Hollow Pickin' Barn In Trenton Saturday
  • 1/30/2024
Lee Theatre To Present “Julius Caesar”
Lee Theatre To Present “Julius Caesar”
  • 1/30/2024
Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Family Passes Now At Chattanooga Public Library
  • 1/31/2024
Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Announces New Leadership
  • 1/30/2024
Opinion
Stop The Chaos, County Mayor
  • 1/31/2024
Jerry Summers: Did You Know - Call The Bluff
Jerry Summers: Did You Know - Call The Bluff
  • 1/30/2024
Get Everyone Together On The Stadium
  • 1/31/2024
Dining
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
  • 1/18/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Business/Government
Keaira Turner Named Director Of Public Affairs At The Chattanooga Police Department
Keaira Turner Named Director Of Public Affairs At The Chattanooga Police Department
  • 1/31/2024
Unum Group Reports Rise In Net Income
  • 1/31/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/31/2024
Real Estate
Shannon Millsaps Promoted To Chief Operating Officer Of Thrive Regional Partnership
Shannon Millsaps Promoted To Chief Operating Officer Of Thrive Regional Partnership
  • 1/31/2024
Transportation Planner And Engineer Bert Kuyrkendall Joins TSW Chattanooga
Transportation Planner And Engineer Bert Kuyrkendall Joins TSW Chattanooga
  • 1/31/2024
City Council Turns Down Rezoning For $3 Million Highway 58 Boat Dealership
  • 1/30/2024
Student Scene
UTC To Receive Hamilton County Funding For Clinical Addiction Studies Certificate Program
  • 1/31/2024
Lee Students Leave For U.K. Semester Abroad
Lee Students Leave For U.K. Semester Abroad
  • 1/31/2024
GNTC Names 2024 GOAL, Rick Perkins Award Winners
GNTC Names 2024 GOAL, Rick Perkins Award Winners
  • 1/31/2024
Living Well
CHI Memorial Enrolls 1st Patient In U.S. In Clinical Trial For New Acute Stroke Novel Drug
  • 1/30/2024
“Famous Landmarks And Park” Gallery Opens At Erlanger
“Famous Landmarks And Park” Gallery Opens At Erlanger
  • 1/30/2024
Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Hosting Panel Discussion
  • 1/30/2024
Memories
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events Celebrating Black History Month
  • 1/30/2024
Judge Russell Bean Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Feb. 12
  • 1/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
  • 1/28/2024
Outdoors
Mill Line Trail Completion And Opening Delayed
Mill Line Trail Completion And Opening Delayed
  • 1/30/2024
CTC Announces Wildflowers & Wonders Art Auction April 13
CTC Announces Wildflowers & Wonders Art Auction April 13
  • 1/29/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weather Changes
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weather Changes
  • 1/25/2024
Travel
Chill Time In Texas At Lake Austin Spa Resort
  • 1/30/2024
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
  • 1/22/2024
36th Annual Southern Festival Of Books Set For Oct. 26-27 In Nashville
  • 1/23/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: What’s In A Name? Why Do Names Matter?
Bob Tamasy: What’s In A Name? Why Do Names Matter?
  • 2/1/2024
Bob Tamasy: Tickling People’s Ears Is No Laughing Matter
Bob Tamasy: Tickling People’s Ears Is No Laughing Matter
  • 1/29/2024
'You Have To Have A Goal' Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/24/2024
Obituaries
Clifford E. Sowders
Clifford E. Sowders
  • 1/31/2024
Lisa Lowe Akins
Lisa Lowe Akins
  • 1/31/2024
Ruth Lee Smith
Ruth Lee Smith
  • 1/31/2024
Area Obituaries
Talton, Robert Anthony (Birchwood)
Talton, Robert Anthony (Birchwood)
  • 1/31/2024
Parker, Joe Frank (Cleveland)
Parker, Joe Frank (Cleveland)
  • 1/31/2024
Miller, Judi "Nana" (Rocky Face)
Miller, Judi "Nana" (Rocky Face)
  • 1/31/2024