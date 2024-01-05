Latest Headlines

Urban Story Ventures Acquires Arcade Beauty Manufacturing Site

  • Friday, January 5, 2024
Arcade Beauty site on Amnicola Highway
Arcade Beauty site on Amnicola Highway
photo by CoStar Photo

Southeast real estate development group Urban Story Ventures has acquired the Arcade Beauty’s manufacturing site at 3800 Amnicola Highway. The off-market purchase was completed in the final days of 2023, after months of negotiations and preparing arrangements.

The seller Arcade Beauty, based in New York, announced plans last summer to consolidate its Chattanooga operations with its other production sites in New Jersey and most recently announced in December it would be relocating its slurry and laboratory operations to 7026 Discovery Dr. in Chattanooga.

Officials said, "The Arcade Beauty property is a fitting addition to Urban Story Venture’s portfolio, which already includes north of 1 million square feet of industrial space located throughout Chattanooga. The commercial real estate developer sees the new addition as a prime economic development opportunity for Chattanooga.

"Urban Story Ventures’ president and general partner Jimmy White aims to reposition the site as an ideal choice for manufacturing or other industrial tenants looking to relocate or expand. By revitalizing and modernizing the property, Urban Story Ventures plans to cater to industrial tenants seeking flexible space in a convenient and strategic location. Some of the industries viewed as potential fits include logistics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and e-commerce."

Mr. White said, “This is the perfect example of the value-add projects we take on, where we improve upon the strengths and reimagine the rest for the highest and best use. It’s an amazing facility with solid existing features, and we have the rare opportunity to develop additional space in one of the strongest industrial corridors in a market with an extremely low vacancy rate of about one percent.”

He said the site has two pristine, move-in ready buildings totaling 169,000 square feet and includes 9.8 acres of undeveloped land that is already zoned for manufacturing and is conveniently located by a traffic light. The main building is 130,000 square feet and features climate-controlled areas throughout with fire suppression. The second building has about 40,000 square feet of office and industrial flex space. The property has ample parking and can accommodate one or multiple tenants.

Urban Story Ventures has owned, invested in, and managed industrial space in the market since 2014, when Mr. White purchased the Aerisyn building, which is now part of the industrial side of the Bend redevelopment on the downtown riverfront. Some of the industrial employers Urban Story Ventures has recruited include Novonix, Lincoln Electric, HEF USA, and Micronics.

Officials said the developer’s "extensive local experience and vision for a strong industrial market over the next decade were critical factors for the seller Arcade Beauty, which seriously considered a number of attractive offers."

“Jimmy and his team seemed to be the right fit. They were local, had strong industrial experience, and it was refreshing to see the new vision and energy for our site,” said JorgeGarcia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Arcade Beauty, a 121-year-old manufacturer that operated in the Chattanooga industrial corridor on Amnicola Highway from 2010 to 2023.

Mr. White said he "sees an exciting future for Arcade Beauty’s former site. Depending on the needs of the new tenant or tenants who move in, we could end up supporting hundreds of new jobs in the market. I’ve always believed in industrial and am excited to get to work with recruiting one of Chattanooga’s next big employers.”

Urban Story Ventures has already kicked off the planning process for what is next, but will serve as landlord and property manager for the Arcade Beauty team during the company’s transition over the coming months.

Latest Headlines
Urban Story Ventures Acquires Arcade Beauty Manufacturing Site
Urban Story Ventures Acquires Arcade Beauty Manufacturing Site
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2024
Red Wolves Captain Ualefi Returns Returns For Sixth Season
  • Sports
  • 1/5/2024
UTC's Munro Names SoCon Wrestler Of The Month
  • Sports
  • 1/5/2024
Hendricks Shot Leads Flames To 73-71 Win
  • Sports
  • 1/5/2024
Man Charged With 2009 Rape Of Teen Gets 10-Year Prison Sentence
Man Charged With 2009 Rape Of Teen Gets 10-Year Prison Sentence
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2024
Pair Charged With Stealing Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of AT&T Copper Wire
Pair Charged With Stealing Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of AT&T Copper Wire
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2024
Breaking News
Man Charged With 2009 Rape Of Teen Gets 10-Year Prison Sentence
Man Charged With 2009 Rape Of Teen Gets 10-Year Prison Sentence
  • 1/5/2024

A man who had long been sought for allegedly raping a teen in Chattanooga on several different occasions in 2009 has pleaded guilty to two counts of rape. Mario Escobar, 32, was sentenced ... more

Pair Charged With Stealing Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of AT&T Copper Wire
Pair Charged With Stealing Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of AT&T Copper Wire
  • 1/5/2024

Authorities have charged two men with stealing thousands of dollars of AT&T copper wire. James Darrell Perry, 51, this week was charged with theft of property over $5,000, critical infrastructure ... more

Homeless Man Arrested On E. 11th Street Bridge Had 110 Drivers Licenses, 22 Insurance Cards, 12 Credit/Debit Cards
Homeless Man Arrested On E. 11th Street Bridge Had 110 Drivers Licenses, 22 Insurance Cards, 12 Credit/Debit Cards
  • 1/5/2024

A homeless man arrested for sleeping on a bridge on E. 11th Street was found with 110 drivers licenses, 22 insurance cards and 12 credit/debit cards. Police said 33-year-old Isaac Christopher ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Couple Calling 911 Twice Can't Be Found In East Ridge; Car Man Buys And Works On Hours Earlier Catches Fire
  • 1/5/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/5/2024
105 Townhomes Planned On 9 Acres At Former East Brainerd Elementary School
  • 1/4/2024
Owners Of Hybrid, All-Electric Vehicles Hit By Sticker Shock; Hazlewood Says Higher Fees Fair For All Drivers
  • 1/4/2024
Changes Coming At The Chattanooga Beer Board
  • 1/4/2024
Opinion
The Best Time Ever To Be A Trial Lawyer In Chattanooga
  • 1/5/2024
Older Americans - Tomorrow’s Opportunity
  • 1/3/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 1/5/2024
Education 2024 And Beyond
  • 1/4/2024
There Has To Be Other Words
  • 1/3/2024
Sports
Rickea Jackson Leads Lady Vols Past Auburn On The Road
Rickea Jackson Leads Lady Vols Past Auburn On The Road
  • 1/5/2024
Paul Payne: Nick Saban’s Legacy Of Greatness Should Be Enjoyed While We Can
Paul Payne: Nick Saban’s Legacy Of Greatness Should Be Enjoyed While We Can
  • 1/4/2024
Randy Smith: SEC: Wait 'Til Next Year
Randy Smith: SEC: Wait 'Til Next Year
  • 1/4/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
Red Wolves Captain Ualefi Returns Returns For Sixth Season
  • 1/5/2024
Happenings
AVA Announces First Exhibit of 2024
  • 1/5/2024
Surviving The Assassin’s Bullet: Stand Watie Before The Civil War Program Is Jan. 20
  • 1/5/2024
Jerry Summers: Sunny Paty - Pioneer Feminist Lawyer
Jerry Summers: Sunny Paty - Pioneer Feminist Lawyer
  • 1/4/2024
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 1/5/2024
Plan Chattanooga Invites Community To Online Public Meetings For City's Future
  • 1/4/2024
Entertainment
Brewer Media Selling 2 Chattanooga Radio Stations To Contemporary Christian Network
  • 1/5/2024
Golden Eagle Journalism Alumna Spreads Her Wings As Chattanooga News Anchor
Golden Eagle Journalism Alumna Spreads Her Wings As Chattanooga News Anchor
  • 1/5/2024
Governor Lee To Launch Bill Protecting Tennessee Music
  • 1/5/2024
Best of Grizzard - Ear And Nose Hair
Best of Grizzard - Ear And Nose Hair
  • 1/5/2024
Rockapella Returns For Lee University Presidential Concert Series
Rockapella Returns For Lee University Presidential Concert Series
  • 1/4/2024
Opinion
The Best Time Ever To Be A Trial Lawyer In Chattanooga
  • 1/5/2024
Older Americans - Tomorrow’s Opportunity
  • 1/3/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 1/5/2024
Dining
Gondolier Pizza On Lee Highway Has New Owners
  • 1/4/2024
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
  • 1/2/2024
Jacob Myers On The River Restaurant In Dayton Closes After Operating Nearly 25 Years
  • 12/22/2023
Business/Government
Tennessee Joins Brief Asking U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Trump Eligibility Case
  • 1/5/2024
State Rep. Greg Martin Introduces Bill To Ease Cost Of Parenthood
  • 1/5/2024
Public Censure Issued Against Hamilton County Lawyer
  • 1/5/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: 5 Tasks Every Homeowner Should Do In January
Kadi Brown: 5 Tasks Every Homeowner Should Do In January
  • 1/4/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 28-Jan. 3
  • 1/4/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/3/2024
Student Scene
GNTC's Practical Nursing Program To Hold Open House Jan. 24
GNTC's Practical Nursing Program To Hold Open House Jan. 24
  • 1/5/2024
MLK Service Day Tradition Continues At Southern Adventist University For 30th Year
  • 1/4/2024
Mocs Recovery Program Earns National Accreditation
  • 1/4/2024
Living Well
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is Jan. 22
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is Jan. 22
  • 1/5/2024
Doug Veazey Advances To COO Of Legacy Senior Living
Doug Veazey Advances To COO Of Legacy Senior Living
  • 1/4/2024
Chambliss Center For Children To Host 12th Annual Mardi Gras Gala Feb. 9
Chambliss Center For Children To Host 12th Annual Mardi Gras Gala Feb. 9
  • 1/4/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Gus Chamberlain - Colorful Radio Broadcaster
  • 1/2/2024
CAHA January Program Highlights 100th Anniversary Of Chattanooga Theatre Centre
  • 1/2/2024
Linda Liles Courvoisier Recalls Access Road Days Of Old
  • 12/29/2023
Outdoors
South Cumberland Community Fund Seeks Community Volunteers
  • 1/4/2024
Franklin State Forest Reclassifies Designated Use Areas
Franklin State Forest Reclassifies Designated Use Areas
  • 1/2/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: And The Year Ends
White Oak Mountain Ranger: And The Year Ends
  • 12/30/2023
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting A New Campus On Annual North Carolina Trip
  • 1/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 41: Riverside
  • 1/2/2024
Our Frozen Planet Begins Jan. 11 At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 1/3/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: God Is All About Making Things New
Bob Tamasy: God Is All About Making Things New
  • 1/4/2024
Bryan College Presents "United At Bryan" Night Of Fellowship And Worship
Bryan College Presents "United At Bryan" Night Of Fellowship And Worship
  • 1/3/2024
"You Have To Have A Goal" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/3/2024
Obituaries
Linda "Lynn" Lee Young Blevins
Linda "Lynn" Lee Young Blevins
  • 1/5/2024
David Allen Poss
David Allen Poss
  • 1/5/2024
Kyra R. Boydston - 6 Year Remembrance
Kyra R. Boydston - 6 Year Remembrance
  • 1/5/2024
Area Obituaries
Truelove, Thomas "Tom" (Cleveland)
Truelove, Thomas "Tom" (Cleveland)
  • 1/5/2024
Doss, Alivia "Livy" Jean (Dayton)
  • 1/5/2024
Hill, Brenda E. (Dayton)
Hill, Brenda E. (Dayton)
  • 1/5/2024