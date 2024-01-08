County Schools Open 2 Hours Late On Tuesday; Cleveland/Bradley Schools Close

Due to forecasted severe weather, Hamilton County Schools will open on a two-hour delay on Tuesday.

Before school childcare will open on a two-hour delay at 8 a.m.

Twelve-month employees will report on their regular schedules.

"School officials said, "We will review the weather in the morning and announce by 6:30 a.m. if a decision is made to close."

The Chattanooga forecast includes high winds and heavy rain.

Cleveland City Schools has decided to close schools for the day.





Officials said, "The safety and well-being of our staff members are our utmost priorities, and this decision has been made to ensure everyone's safety during the anticipated severe weather conditions."

Bradley County Schools will also close.

Others closing include Dayton City Schools and Rhea County Schools.

Here is the latest Chatta nooga forecast:

Tonight Showers, mainly after 8pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Patchy fog after 1am. Low around 43. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Showers before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers after 5pm. Patchy fog before noon. High near 56. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after midnight, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. South wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph.