Collegedale Police Officer Injured In Off-Duty Motorcycle Accident

Collegedale Police Corporal Enoch Hurd was involved in a serious motorcycle crash while off duty and traveling with a group of friends on the Cherohala Skyway a mile inside the state of North Carolina on Sunday.

The crash involved Mr. Hurd’s motorcycle and another vehicle pulling a trailer. Mr. Hurd’s were the only injuries reported.

After a 45-minute wait and continued lifesaving measures by those who were on scene, an unresponsive Hurd was air lifted to a medical facility, where he remains.

Corporal Hurd is a 15-year decorated veteran with the Collegedale Police Department. He is a member of the agency’s motorcycle unit, a founding member of the Special Operations and Response Team, a beloved member of the community, and respected by many law enforcement officers across the tri-state area.

Chief Jack Sapp said, “This is a tough time for all of us right now. Enoch’s family, both blood and blue, are holding tight to each other and praying. This is a man who’s given so much to so many over the years. Please join us as we continue to keep Corporal Hurd in our prayers!”



Out of respect for the Hurd family’s needs, no further information will be provided at this time. The police department will provide updates once they are made available.

