Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BARRIOS LEIVA, HARBY GEOVANNI

723 POPLAR STREET CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BLEVINS, CORREY DYLAN

36 KIMBELY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CASTILLO, HIDALGO YUNIOR

103 LAURAL DR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



CONNER, ALISHA BROOK

2109 ALLISON AVE HOMELESS MARYVILLE, 378043082

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COSENS, CHAD L

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37367

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRITZ, WILLIAM CALLAWAY

1718 HIGHLAND NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

UNDERAGE DRINKING



FIZIA, CAMERON RAY

2011 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE)



FOSTER, CHEYENE DELEASTER

805 E.49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FORGERY



GARCIA, JAIME

161718TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (4TH OFFENSE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GARCIA DE LEON, OMAR BENJAMIN

604 BONNIE LASSIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



HERNANDEZ DOMINGUEZ, ORLANDO ISRAEL

5730 SUNDOWN CT OOLTEWAH, 373634322

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HOGUE, JANET YVETTE

1860 GREEN DR NW CLEVELAND, 373113546

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HUFSTETLER, DARRELL WAYNE

208 WOODY LANE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HUNTER, JERMEL DEWAYNE

802 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111547

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



MIDDLEBROOKS, MARIO JAMAEL

1816 EAST 3RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



MONROE, TAYLOR DANYELLE

182 ARROWHEAD LANE SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING (62/40)



PARKER, MICHAEL FRANKLIN

602 PRATER ROAD , 37401

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR



PARRISH, JEFFREY LAMAR

7639 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163512

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)PATTON, KENNETH AUSTIN863 PONROSE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERUFFNER, STACY LEAH439 DETOUR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSMITH, JASON MICHAEL407 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SULLIVAN, BRIAN EDWARD4563 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PROBATION VIOLTATE, NIJIA K3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 333 CHATTANOOGA, 374153574Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETHOMPSON, SHAWN DYLAN5179 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (INTIATING THE PROCESS TO MVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. A FIREARM DURING DANVIOLATION OF PROBATIO (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERVAZQUIEZ, MARCO TULIO RENOJ2008 E 22ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEWOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE4012 6th Ave Chattanooga, 374072603Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

BARRIOS LEIVA, HARBY GEOVANNI

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/05/2005

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BLEVINS, CORREY DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/20/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CASTILLO, HIDALGO YUNIOR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/14/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW CONNER, ALISHA BROOK

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COSENS, CHAD L

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/14/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRITZ, WILLIAM CALLAWAY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/23/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

UNDERAGE DRINKING FIZIA, CAMERON RAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/13/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE) FOSTER, CHEYENE DELEASTER

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/02/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024

Charge(s):

FORGERY GARCIA, JAIME

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (4TH OFFENSE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HERNANDEZ DOMINGUEZ, ORLANDO ISRAEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/05/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HOGUE, JANET YVETTE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/06/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HUFSTETLER, DARRELL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/16/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PARKER, MICHAEL FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 08/28/1955

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PARRISH, JEFFREY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/17/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE) PATTON, KENNETH AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SMITH, JASON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/10/1980

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SULLIVAN, BRIAN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/19/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PROBATION VIOL TATE, NIJIA K

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/18/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE THOMPSON, SHAWN DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/30/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INTIATING THE PROCESS TO M

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. A FIREARM DURING DAN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)

WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE





