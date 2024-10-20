Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BARRIOS LEIVA, HARBY GEOVANNI
723 POPLAR STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BLEVINS, CORREY DYLAN
36 KIMBELY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CASTILLO, HIDALGO YUNIOR
103 LAURAL DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CONNER, ALISHA BROOK
2109 ALLISON AVE HOMELESS MARYVILLE, 378043082
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COSENS, CHAD L
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37367
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRITZ, WILLIAM CALLAWAY
1718 HIGHLAND NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNDERAGE DRINKING
FIZIA, CAMERON RAY
2011 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE)
FOSTER, CHEYENE DELEASTER
805 E.49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORGERY
GARCIA, JAIME
161718TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (4TH OFFENSE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GARCIA DE LEON, OMAR BENJAMIN
604 BONNIE LASSIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HERNANDEZ DOMINGUEZ, ORLANDO ISRAEL
5730 SUNDOWN CT OOLTEWAH, 373634322
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HOGUE, JANET YVETTE
1860 GREEN DR NW CLEVELAND, 373113546
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HUFSTETLER, DARRELL WAYNE
208 WOODY LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUNTER, JERMEL DEWAYNE
802 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111547
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
MIDDLEBROOKS, MARIO JAMAEL
1816 EAST 3RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MONROE, TAYLOR DANYELLE
182 ARROWHEAD LANE SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING (62/40)
PARKER, MICHAEL FRANKLIN
602 PRATER ROAD , 37401
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PARRISH, JEFFREY LAMAR
7639 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163512
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
PATTON, KENNETH AUSTIN
863 PONROSE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RUFFNER, STACY LEAH
439 DETOUR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, JASON MICHAEL
407 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SULLIVAN, BRIAN EDWARD
4563 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PROBATION VIOL
TATE, NIJIA K
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 333 CHATTANOOGA, 374153574
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
THOMPSON, SHAWN DYLAN
5179 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INTIATING THE PROCESS TO M
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. A FIREARM DURING DAN
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VAZQUIEZ, MARCO TULIO RENOJ
2008 E 22ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE
4012 6th Ave Chattanooga, 374072603
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
