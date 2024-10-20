Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, October 20, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BARRIOS LEIVA, HARBY GEOVANNI
723 POPLAR STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BLEVINS, CORREY DYLAN
36 KIMBELY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CASTILLO, HIDALGO YUNIOR
103 LAURAL DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CONNER, ALISHA BROOK
2109 ALLISON AVE HOMELESS MARYVILLE, 378043082
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COSENS, CHAD L
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37367
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRITZ, WILLIAM CALLAWAY
1718 HIGHLAND NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNDERAGE DRINKING

FIZIA, CAMERON RAY
2011 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE)

FOSTER, CHEYENE DELEASTER
805 E.49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORGERY

GARCIA, JAIME
161718TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (4TH OFFENSE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GARCIA DE LEON, OMAR BENJAMIN
604 BONNIE LASSIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HERNANDEZ DOMINGUEZ, ORLANDO ISRAEL
5730 SUNDOWN CT OOLTEWAH, 373634322
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HOGUE, JANET YVETTE
1860 GREEN DR NW CLEVELAND, 373113546
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HUFSTETLER, DARRELL WAYNE
208 WOODY LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUNTER, JERMEL DEWAYNE
802 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111547
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

MIDDLEBROOKS, MARIO JAMAEL
1816 EAST 3RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MONROE, TAYLOR DANYELLE
182 ARROWHEAD LANE SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING (62/40)

PARKER, MICHAEL FRANKLIN
602 PRATER ROAD , 37401
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PARRISH, JEFFREY LAMAR
7639 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163512
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

PATTON, KENNETH AUSTIN
863 PONROSE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RUFFNER, STACY LEAH
439 DETOUR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, JASON MICHAEL
407 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SULLIVAN, BRIAN EDWARD
4563 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PROBATION VIOL

TATE, NIJIA K
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 333 CHATTANOOGA, 374153574
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

THOMPSON, SHAWN DYLAN
5179 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INTIATING THE PROCESS TO M
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. A FIREARM DURING DAN
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

VAZQUIEZ, MARCO TULIO RENOJ
2008 E 22ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE
4012 6th Ave Chattanooga, 374072603
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

BARRIOS LEIVA, HARBY GEOVANNI
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/05/2005
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BLEVINS, CORREY DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/20/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CASTILLO, HIDALGO YUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/14/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CONNER, ALISHA BROOK
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COSENS, CHAD L
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/14/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRITZ, WILLIAM CALLAWAY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/23/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE)
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • UNDERAGE DRINKING
FIZIA, CAMERON RAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/13/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE)
FOSTER, CHEYENE DELEASTER
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/02/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
GARCIA, JAIME
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (4TH OFFENSE)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
   
HERNANDEZ DOMINGUEZ, ORLANDO ISRAEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/05/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HOGUE, JANET YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/06/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HUFSTETLER, DARRELL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PARKER, MICHAEL FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 08/28/1955
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PARRISH, JEFFREY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
PATTON, KENNETH AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, JASON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/10/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SULLIVAN, BRIAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/19/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PROBATION VIOL
TATE, NIJIA K
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/18/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
THOMPSON, SHAWN DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/30/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INTIATING THE PROCESS TO M
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. A FIREARM DURING DAN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/20/2024
Covenant Volleyball Splits In Tri-Match At Huntingdon
  • Sports
  • 10/19/2024
Tennessee Voters Lining Up To Cast Ballots
Tennessee Voters Lining Up To Cast Ballots
  • Breaking News
  • 10/19/2024
Baylor Soccer Wins 3-1 In Division II-AA State Quarterfinals
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/19/2024
UTC Women's Golf Rounds Out Fall Schedule At Mercedes-Benz Collegiate
  • Sports
  • 10/19/2024
Covenant Women Tie Piedmont; Men Win 1-0 Over Asbury On Senior Day
  • Sports
  • 10/19/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/20/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARRIOS ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/19/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ABERNATHY, ... more

Operator Of Cleaning Service Not Allowed On County School Grounds After Arrest
  • 10/18/2024

The firm handling cleaning services at the Hamilton County Schools said the operator of a minority subcontractor has not been allowed on school grounds since his arrest on March 10. Kelvin ... more

Breaking News
Chattanooga Provider Settles Allegations Of Improper Billing For Electro-Acupuncture Devices
  • 10/18/2024
International Art Dealer, Real Estate Investor, Master Fisherman Frank Fowler Dies At 78
International Art Dealer, Real Estate Investor, Master Fisherman Frank Fowler Dies At 78
  • 10/18/2024
Social Media Threats Directed At Cleveland High School Being Investigated; Police Presence Increased
  • 10/18/2024
Fire Caused By Space Heater Damages Home In East Brainerd Thursday Night
Fire Caused By Space Heater Damages Home In East Brainerd Thursday Night
  • 10/18/2024
Chamber Still High On McDonald Farm As Industrial Site; Wood Sees "Simmering Anti-Growth Dynamic"
Chamber Still High On McDonald Farm As Industrial Site; Wood Sees "Simmering Anti-Growth Dynamic"
  • 10/18/2024
Opinion
Responsible Growth Dynamic, Not Anti-Growth Dynamic – It’s Time To Prioritize Sustainability Over Speed
  • 10/19/2024
Don't Create Another Boondoggle In Our Beautiful County
  • 10/19/2024
Stamina
  • 10/19/2024
Lizzy Schmidt Understands Walden - And Response
  • 10/19/2024
The War That Affects You Most
  • 10/18/2024
Sports
Vol Fans Light Up Cigars As Bama Falls, 24-17
  • 10/19/2024
19th Ranked Mocs Win Fourth Straight With 37-5 Drubbing Of Wofford
  • 10/19/2024
Lee Battles For Five Set Win Over Valdosta State
  • 10/19/2024
Wiedmer: Why Not Army To Win CFP Title?
Wiedmer: Why Not Army To Win CFP Title?
  • 10/18/2024
Margaritis Celebrates Restored Love For Golf To Win Tennessee Mid-Amateur
Margaritis Celebrates Restored Love For Golf To Win Tennessee Mid-Amateur
  • 10/18/2024
Happenings
Stacey Alexander: This Day In History - Sell, Sell, Sell
  • 10/18/2024
Profiles Of Valor: CPL Tibor Rubin (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: CPL Tibor Rubin (USA)
  • 10/18/2024
Art 120’s International Market And More Returns With A Special Día de Todos Los Santos Celebration Oct. 26th
Art 120’s International Market And More Returns With A Special Día de Todos Los Santos Celebration Oct. 26th
  • 10/18/2024
Memorial Wall 25th Anniversary Observance Will Be Oct. 26
Memorial Wall 25th Anniversary Observance Will Be Oct. 26
  • 10/17/2024
“Toys For Tots” Comes To Mainstreet Cruise-In Oct. 26 In Cleveland
“Toys For Tots” Comes To Mainstreet Cruise-In Oct. 26 In Cleveland
  • 10/17/2024
Entertainment
Greg Rambin Promoted To Brand Manager At Rock 105
Greg Rambin Promoted To Brand Manager At Rock 105
  • 10/18/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 10/18/2024
Southeast Whitfield High’s Noises Off Brings All The Laughs To The Stage
Southeast Whitfield High’s Noises Off Brings All The Laughs To The Stage
  • 10/18/2024
Lee Theatre To Present “Dear Albert Einstein”
Lee Theatre To Present “Dear Albert Einstein”
  • 10/18/2024
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park Oct. 26 Features Disney's Haunted Mansion
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park Oct. 26 Features Disney's Haunted Mansion
  • 10/18/2024
Opinion
Responsible Growth Dynamic, Not Anti-Growth Dynamic – It’s Time To Prioritize Sustainability Over Speed
  • 10/19/2024
Don't Create Another Boondoggle In Our Beautiful County
  • 10/19/2024
Stamina
  • 10/19/2024
Dining
City Once Again Has A Chattanooga Brewing Company; Drury Hotel On Shallowford To Have Restaurant/Bar
  • 10/18/2024
Brian Joyce Getting Back In The Bar Business
  • 10/18/2024
Next “Food Truck Friday” Set For Oct. 18 At Red Bank Park
Next “Food Truck Friday” Set For Oct. 18 At Red Bank Park
  • 10/14/2024
Business
Chamber To Host Corn Hole Tournament To Benefit American Red Cross Oct. 26
Chamber To Host Corn Hole Tournament To Benefit American Red Cross Oct. 26
  • 10/18/2024
Legacybox Featured As Clue On Jeopardy
Legacybox Featured As Clue On Jeopardy
  • 10/18/2024
Big Lots Closing Gunbarrel Road Store
  • 10/17/2024
Real Estate
Mixed-Use Development Planned On East Chattanooga's Glass Street
  • 10/17/2024
Oak Park Town Center On Highway 153 Sells For Oak Park Town Center on Highway 153 Sells For $14.7 Million
Oak Park Town Center On Highway 153 Sells For Oak Park Town Center on Highway 153 Sells For $14.7 Million
  • 10/17/2024
Kadi Brown: September Residential Market Stats
  • 10/17/2024
Student Scene
Lee University 2024 Homecoming To Begin Nov. 1
Lee University 2024 Homecoming To Begin Nov. 1
  • 10/18/2024
GNTC Launches Latin American Association-Mohawk Scholarship
  • 10/17/2024
Lee University Dorm Wars 2024 Winners Crowned
Lee University Dorm Wars 2024 Winners Crowned
  • 10/18/2024
Living Well
Civitans Told Of Homeless Shelter Work By Family Promise Of Greater Chattanooga
Civitans Told Of Homeless Shelter Work By Family Promise Of Greater Chattanooga
  • 10/18/2024
Local Maternity Home To Host Festival Of Trees Fundraiser
Local Maternity Home To Host Festival Of Trees Fundraiser
  • 10/18/2024
Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton To Host Fall Block Party Oct. 24
Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton To Host Fall Block Party Oct. 24
  • 10/18/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Chattanooga’s Strong Connection To Coca-Cola Bottling Over 125 Years, Part 1
John Shearer: Chattanooga’s Strong Connection To Coca-Cola Bottling Over 125 Years, Part 1
  • 10/18/2024
Red Clay State Park Opens New Interactive Exhibit About Cherokee People
  • 10/15/2024
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Visiting Red Clay State Historic Park On Indigenous Peoples Day
  • 10/11/2024
Outdoors
Section Of Franklin State Forest Closed Due To Threat Of "Spiking"
  • 10/17/2024
Free Tree ReLeaf To Give Away 1,000 Trees Beginning Oct. 19
  • 10/17/2024
Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County Host Free Gardening Classes
Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County Host Free Gardening Classes
  • 10/17/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
  • 10/16/2024
Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum To Use Grant For Building Improvements At Grand Junction Campus
  • 10/15/2024
Cataloochee Ranch: Giddy Up To Rustic Luxury In The Smokies While Helping Hurricane Relief
Cataloochee Ranch: Giddy Up To Rustic Luxury In The Smokies While Helping Hurricane Relief
  • 10/14/2024
Church
FBCFO Celebrates Homecoming Oct. 20
FBCFO Celebrates Homecoming Oct. 20
  • 10/18/2024
Men's City-Wide Fellowship & Prayer Breakfast Is Oct. 19
  • 10/16/2024
Agee Family Featured At October Red Back Hymnal Singing
Agee Family Featured At October Red Back Hymnal Singing
  • 10/16/2024
Obituaries
Gail Padgett Hales
Gail Padgett Hales
  • 10/19/2024
Waymon “Buzzy” V. Brown
Waymon “Buzzy” V. Brown
  • 10/19/2024
Rose Nadine Mullins
Rose Nadine Mullins
  • 10/19/2024