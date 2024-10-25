Hearing To Be Held In Chattanooga On Requested Water Rate Increase

The Tennessee Public Utility Commission is seeking comment from members of the public regarding the petition for a general rate increase filed on May 1 by Tennessee-American Water Company.

The Commission will hold a public meeting in Chattanooga on Monday from 2-7 p.m. (EDT) at the Chattanooga Conventioin Center in Meeting Room 12 at 1 Carter Plaza.

Chairman David F. Jones will preside over the public meeting, and members of the public are invited to attend and present comments. In addition, members of the public may file written comments in the docket file by sending an email to contact.tpuc@tn.gov with a reference to Docket No. 24-00032 in the subject line of the email.

The commission will hear testimony from witnesses during a public hearing in Nashville in Hearing Room G.201, Andrew Jackson State Office Building, 500 Deaderick St., Nashville, beginning on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. (CST) to determine whether the requested rate increase, or any part thereof, should be approved. The public will have an opportunity to offer comments during the hearing as well.

A copy of the Petition and related filings can be found under Docket No. 24-00032 on the Active Docket Index page of the Commission’s website at tn.gov/TPUC or by navigating to the following link: https://share.tn.gov/tra/dockets/2400032.htm.

Participants with disabilities who require special accommodations or alternate communications formats should contact the Tennessee Public Utility Commission ADA-EEO/AA Coordinator/Officer at 502 Deaderick Street, 4th Floor, Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0505, 1-800- 342-8359 or TDD (615) 741-3930, so that reasonable accommodations can be made.

Tennessee American said it "is asking for approval to adjust rates, reflecting $173 million in water system investments made by the company since its last general rate increase in 2012 through December 2025, to continue providing clean, safe, and reliable service. The request reinforces the company’s commitment to investing in its water system to replace aging infrastructure, provide reliable service, enhance water quality, and comply with environmental regulations."

“Our approach for long-term, efficient, and consistent investment in our water system helps us deliver high-quality affordable and reliable service to our customers,” said Grant Evitts, president of Tennessee American Water. “By making prudent, ongoing investments, Tennessee American Water is committed to protecting public health and safety in the communities we serve. At the same time, we remain committed to addressing the needs of our most vulnerable customers.”

The company’s last general rate increase was filed with the TPUC in June 2012. Officials said, "Since then, the company has made over $173 million in capital investments. These projects are important to continue providing quality water, increasing fire protection and service reliability for our customers."

The investments have included:

Replacement of two water basins that had reached the end of their service life with newer, more efficient technology.

Installation of two new water tanks in Whitwell and emergency interconnects with the Dunlap water system.

Completion of twelve tank rehabilitations, including two water tanks on Lookout Mountain.

Completion of a disinfection building that enhances public and employee safety standards at the treatment plant.

Tennessee American Water said its rates "are based on the cost of providing water service as reviewed and approved by the TPUC. If the company’s proposed rates are approved as requested, the water bill for the average Chattanooga residential customer would increase approximately $4 per month.



"Part of the filing with the TPUC includes a proposal for a new universal affordability tariff to help provide eligible customers bill payment assistance. Customers who are at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level would qualify for a tiered discount. Currently, Tennessee American Water offers customer assistance through the Project Water Help program, payment plans and budget billing. To request assistance through Project Water Help, customers can call United Way 2-1-1. Information about this as well as payment plans and budget billing is available at the company’s website.

"Final rates are subject to the TPUC’s approval, which includes a thorough public review of Tennessee American Water’s rate request. The TPUC’s rate review process offers opportunities for customer involvement. Customers can participate through the submission of written comments and providing oral comments at a future public meeting. For more information on the company’s rate proposal and to find out what actions customers may take, visit https://www.amwater.com/tnaw/Customer-Service-Billing/Your-Water-Rates/. "



