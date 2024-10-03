Latest Headlines

Marvene Noel Says Faith, Family, Community At The Heart Of Her City Council Re-Election Campaign

  • Thursday, October 3, 2024
The Neighbors of Marvene Noel for City Council District 8 announced her re-election campaign.

Officials said, "The campaign is driven by the core values of faith, family, and community. These guiding principles have been central to Councilwoman Noel’s leadership, and they remain at the forefront as she continues to serve the residents of District 8.

"Throughout her time in office, Councilwoman Noel has worked tirelessly to create safer streets, firmly believing that safety is a community effort.

She is committed to enhancing public safety by encouraging active engagement and collaboration within the district. This commitment led her to advocate for strategic investments in the Community Haven’s violence reduction initiative. As a result of this investment, District 8’s streets are safer, with a 12 percent decrease in crime in Bushtown since the Community Patrol started. The initiative continues to expand its impact, working to create a more secure environment for all residents.

"Building stronger communities has always been a priority for Councilwoman Noel, who has deep roots in the district. From community leader to City Council representative, she has consistently valued the importance of listening to residents' concerns and advocating for their needs. Whether knocking on doors to gather input about new developments or attending community meetings, she remains dedicated to ensuring District 8 grows as a place where families can thrive, and every individual feels valued. Strengthening communities through faith and family is central to this vision of growth.

"Economic development in District 8 is also a cornerstone of her re-election campaign. With a renewed focus on the E. 23rd Street corridor and the former Harriet Tubman site, Councilwoman Noel believes in the potential for transformative change. Through intentional investment and strategic planning, these areas are poised to reshape the district’s economic narrative, providing opportunities for businesses to grow and for residents to enjoy the benefits of a thriving local economy.

"Councilwoman Noel’s vision for District 8 is one where every family feels secure, every person feels respected, and every neighborhood is inclusive. She is asking for the support of voters, not just for her campaign, but for a shared vision of a community built on the foundation of faith, family, and community. These values continue to drive her dedication to improving the lives of those she serves."

Marvene Noel Says Faith, Family, Community At The Heart Of Her City Council Re-Election Campaign
Marvene Noel Says Faith, Family, Community At The Heart Of Her City Council Re-Election Campaign
