Chattanooga Police Recover 8 Firearms, Fentanyl And Marijuana; 7 Suspects Arrested

The Chattanooga Police Department executed a search warrant in the 500 block of North Hawthorne Street and recovered firearms and drugs.





On Tuesday, the CPD Gun Team, in conjunction with SWAT, Narcotics Unit, K-9, Drone Team, and Neighborhood Policing, executed a search warrant in the 500 block of North Hawthorne Street in relation to several shooting investigations since April.





During the search warrant, the following were recovered:

Eight firearms (three of them stolen, three outfitted with machine gun conversion devices that allow a semi-automatic pistol to be fully automatic)

Approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills

Approximately two pounds of marijuana

$3400 United States Currency The following people were arrested during the search warrant operation: Denzel Roberson (20) - possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony / possession of fentanyl (resale)

Jermaine Crayton (19) - possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony / possession of fentanyl (resale)

Jermiah Crayton (19) - possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony / possession of fentanyl (resale)

Ri'Key Hudson (18) - possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony / possession of fentanyl (resale)

Keyaun Mitchell (20) - possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony / possession of fentanyl (resale)

Kayla Bridges (19) - possession of marijuana

JUVENILE - possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony / possession of fentanyl (resale)

Roberson, Crayton, Crayton, Hudson, and Mitchell were arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.The juvenile was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.





This is an active and ongoing investigation.