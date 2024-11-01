Samantha Reid-Hawkins Announces Candidacy For Chattanooga City Council, District 5

Samantha Reid-Hawkins has announced her candidacy for Chattanooga City Council, District 5.

With a focus on economic security, early childhood development, and public safety, Ms. Reid-Hawkins said she aims to create a safer, more prosperous and equitable community for all.

As a paraprofessional, minister and community advocate, Ms. Reid-Hawkins said she understands the socioeconomic challenges and resource gaps that impact District 5. Her vision goes beyond policy; it’s rooted in a commitment to racial equity and fair representation.

“I’m running because I believe in a Chattanooga where every voice matters and every community thrives,” said Ms. Reid-Hawkins. “We need leadership that actively works to dismantle systemic barriers and promotes equitable opportunities for all. Together, we can build a District 5 that represents the strength, diversity, and resilience of our community.”

For more information about Samantha Reid-Hawkins’ campaign or to get involved, please call her at 355-4742.