Latest Headlines

Samantha Reid-Hawkins Announces Candidacy For Chattanooga City Council, District 5

  • Friday, November 1, 2024

Samantha Reid-Hawkins has announced her candidacy for Chattanooga City Council, District 5.

With a focus on economic security, early childhood development, and public safety, Ms. Reid-Hawkins said she aims to create a safer, more prosperous and equitable community for all.

As a paraprofessional, minister and community advocate, Ms. Reid-Hawkins said she understands the socioeconomic challenges and resource gaps that impact District 5. Her vision goes beyond policy; it’s rooted in a commitment to racial equity and fair representation.

“I’m running because I believe in a Chattanooga where every voice matters and every community thrives,” said Ms. Reid-Hawkins. “We need leadership that actively works to dismantle systemic barriers and promotes equitable opportunities for all. Together, we can build a District 5 that represents the strength, diversity, and resilience of our community.”

For more information about Samantha Reid-Hawkins’ campaign or to get involved, please call her at 355-4742.

Latest Headlines
Lookouts Partner With 5 Local Financial Institutions To Finance Its Contribution To New Stadium
  • Breaking News
  • 11/1/2024
Samantha Reid-Hawkins Announces Candidacy For Chattanooga City Council, District 5
  • Breaking News
  • 11/1/2024
Chattanooga Man Sentenced For Firearm And Explosives Violations
  • Breaking News
  • 11/1/2024
Dan Fleser: Caldwell's Pressing Lady Vols Drawing Early Attention
Dan Fleser: Caldwell's Pressing Lady Vols Drawing Early Attention
  • Sports
  • 11/1/2024
Lady Vols Soar Past Eagles In Exhibition, 135-49
Lady Vols Soar Past Eagles In Exhibition, 135-49
  • Sports
  • 11/1/2024
Signal Mountain Dominates Hamilton County Middle School Tennis Championships
Signal Mountain Dominates Hamilton County Middle School Tennis Championships
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/1/2024
Breaking News
Lookouts Partner With 5 Local Financial Institutions To Finance Its Contribution To New Stadium
  • 11/1/2024

The Chattanooga Lookouts on Friday made good on their promise to help finance the multi-use stadium in the South Broad District by closing on their $17,000,000 loan with a consortium of local ... more

Chattanooga Man Sentenced For Firearm And Explosives Violations
  • 11/1/2024

A Chattanooga man was sentenced Thursday in Federal Court to 54 months in prison for firearms and explosives violations. Anthony Christopher Lively, 41, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. ... more

Woman Who Was Stabbed Multiple Times At Dalton Store Remains In Critical Condition
  • 11/1/2024

A woman who was stabbed multiple times in Dalton last Friday remains in critical condition, according to a fundraiser for her. Katie Hickman said, "My cousin, Kim Gatlin, was at work ... more

Breaking News
Police Hear 2 Gunshots As They Respond On Aggravated Assault Call
Police Hear 2 Gunshots As They Respond On Aggravated Assault Call
  • 11/1/2024
Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Be Closed For Improvements
Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Be Closed For Improvements
  • 11/1/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/1/2024
Suspect Arrested On Several Felony Warrants After HCSO Utilizes PIT Maneuver
Suspect Arrested On Several Felony Warrants After HCSO Utilizes PIT Maneuver
  • 10/31/2024
Witnesses Say Room In House Where Murder Victims Stayed Was Cleaned Out; "Smelled Like Death"
Witnesses Say Room In House Where Murder Victims Stayed Was Cleaned Out; "Smelled Like Death"
  • 10/31/2024
Opinion
Whiskey, Car Keys And Universal Vouchers
  • 10/29/2024
Madison Square Garden Events - And Response (5)
  • 10/28/2024
Campaign Signs
  • 11/1/2024
Sticks And Stones
  • 11/1/2024
Esther Helton-Hayes Represents Our Fiscal Conservative Views
  • 11/1/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Caldwell's Pressing Lady Vols Drawing Early Attention
Dan Fleser: Caldwell's Pressing Lady Vols Drawing Early Attention
  • 11/1/2024
“Dark Mode” Vols Primed For Night Clash With Border Rival Kentucky
“Dark Mode” Vols Primed For Night Clash With Border Rival Kentucky
  • 11/1/2024
Lady Vols Soar Past Eagles In Exhibition, 135-49
Lady Vols Soar Past Eagles In Exhibition, 135-49
  • 11/1/2024
Hard Times Have Enabled Stephan Jaeger To Embrace Success On PGA Tour
Hard Times Have Enabled Stephan Jaeger To Embrace Success On PGA Tour
  • 10/31/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 10
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 10
  • 10/31/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Talking With 1973 Baylor State Football Champions During 50-Year Reunion
John Shearer: Talking With 1973 Baylor State Football Champions During 50-Year Reunion
  • 11/1/2024
Junior League Of Chattanooga To Host Touch-A-Truck: A Day Of Family Fun And Learning
  • 10/31/2024
Doug Daugherty: Halloween In Brainerd In 1962
Doug Daugherty: Halloween In Brainerd In 1962
  • 10/31/2024
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Names 2024 Katie Fields Bell Teacher Fellow Awardee
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Names 2024 Katie Fields Bell Teacher Fellow Awardee
  • 11/1/2024
SK8 Night Happening At The Commons In Collegedale Nov. 12
SK8 Night Happening At The Commons In Collegedale Nov. 12
  • 11/1/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/1/2024
Glenn Miller Orchestra Plays At UTC Friday Night
Glenn Miller Orchestra Plays At UTC Friday Night
  • 10/29/2024
Lee University To Present Small Jazz Ensemble Nov. 5
Lee University To Present Small Jazz Ensemble Nov. 5
  • 10/29/2024
MacDowell Music Club Of Chattanooga To Hold Free Concert Nov. 6
  • 11/1/2024
Randall Franks Wins Josie Musician Of The Year Award At The Grand Ole Opry House
Randall Franks Wins Josie Musician Of The Year Award At The Grand Ole Opry House
  • 10/28/2024
Opinion
Whiskey, Car Keys And Universal Vouchers
  • 10/29/2024
Madison Square Garden Events - And Response (5)
  • 10/28/2024
Campaign Signs
  • 11/1/2024
Dining
Season’s Last “Food Truck Friday” Set For Friday At Red Bank Park
  • 10/29/2024
Beloved Signal Mountain Business Forced To Close
Beloved Signal Mountain Business Forced To Close
  • 10/28/2024
Little Coyote Hosts Food As A Verb Speaker Series
  • 10/21/2024
Business
Harrison Food City Grand Re-Opening Is Nov. 6
  • 11/1/2024
The Dixie Group Reports Operating Loss For Third Quarter
  • 11/1/2024
Recently Launched Chattanooga Glass Recycler Expands Service To Dalton
Recently Launched Chattanooga Glass Recycler Expands Service To Dalton
  • 11/1/2024
Real Estate
CNE Wins Jack Kemp Excellence In Affordable And Workforce Housing Award
  • 11/1/2024
Tinker Ma Purchases 714 Cherry Street, Chattanooga’s 1st LEED-Certified Building
Tinker Ma Purchases 714 Cherry Street, Chattanooga’s 1st LEED-Certified Building
  • 10/31/2024
Kadi Brown: Consumer Guide To Seller Agents
Kadi Brown: Consumer Guide To Seller Agents
  • 10/31/2024
Student Scene
GNTC's Legare Price Among TCSG 2024 Graduates Of The Senior Leadership Academy
GNTC's Legare Price Among TCSG 2024 Graduates Of The Senior Leadership Academy
  • 10/31/2024
Lee University To Present Senior Art Show
Lee University To Present Senior Art Show
  • 10/31/2024
McCallie's Second Annual 'Afternoon Of Music' Recital Recap
McCallie's Second Annual 'Afternoon Of Music' Recital Recap
  • 10/31/2024
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Continues Tradition Of Support For Chattanooga’s Walk To End Alzheimer’s
Morning Pointe Senior Living Continues Tradition Of Support For Chattanooga’s Walk To End Alzheimer’s
  • 10/31/2024
Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerks Office Goes Pink To Honor Coworkers
Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerks Office Goes Pink To Honor Coworkers
  • 10/30/2024
Nurse Practitioner Susie Woods Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
Nurse Practitioner Susie Woods Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
  • 10/29/2024
Memories
DAR Promotes The Patriots And Pioneers Of America And Tennessee
DAR Promotes The Patriots And Pioneers Of America And Tennessee
  • 10/30/2024
Preserve Chattanooga Hires First Development Manager To Expand Preservation Work
Preserve Chattanooga Hires First Development Manager To Expand Preservation Work
  • 10/30/2024
Soddy-Daisy's Pioneer Day Set For Nov. 2
Soddy-Daisy's Pioneer Day Set For Nov. 2
  • 10/30/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee State Parks To Host Meetings At 11 Parks To Discuss Site Management Plans
  • 10/31/2024
Section Of South Chickamauga Creek Greenway To Close During Tank Construction
  • 10/29/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
  • 10/22/2024
Travel
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
  • 10/31/2024
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
  • 10/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
  • 10/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: A Crown No One Can Ever Take Away
Bob Tamasy: A Crown No One Can Ever Take Away
  • 10/31/2024
Bob Tamasy: During Uncertain Times Remember E + R = O
Bob Tamasy: During Uncertain Times Remember E + R = O
  • 10/28/2024
Second Missionary Baptist Church Seniors Host End-Of-Life Forum
  • 10/26/2024
Obituaries
John Theodore “Ted” Evans
John Theodore “Ted” Evans
  • 11/1/2024
John Michael “Tim” Champlin
John Michael “Tim” Champlin
  • 11/1/2024
Judy E. Griggs
Judy E. Griggs
  • 11/1/2024