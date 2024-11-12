"Agrihood" Mixed-Use Community Planned On 190 Acres In East Chattanooga

An "agrihood" mixed-use community is being planned on 190 acres in East Chattanooga.

Agrihood is described as "the concept of integrating farms and gardens into neighborhoods, allowing for the development of residential neighborhoods that have a rural feel. Integrating agriculture into neighborhoods also allows for communities to supply themselves with locally produced food."

Kyle Jacobson, landscape architect on the project, said the tract has steep slopes and the project would be carried out in phases.

He said, "On behalf of our client, Miken Development, we would like to request to rezone the above listed parcels from R-1, R-2, C-2 existing zoning to a CMU-1 zoning. Miken Development and his team held three community meetings in order to understand the needs that could be met for the greater East Chattanooga community and from those meetings there was a desire and expressed need for more neighborhood scale commercial and a variety of housing types in the community.

"With the size of the proposed site, there are site grading challenges that will require nodes of residential and commercial density be spread throughout the site to be able to propose neighborhood scale commercial in each distinct node. These nodes will be built as a multi-phase development that will be build out as market conditions dictate."

Michael Kenner of Nashville is the developer of "Doolittle Farms."

The location is at Leeann Circle, Doolittle Street and Garner Road.

The application goes before the Planning Commission in December.