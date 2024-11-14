Passenger Hit In Drive By Shooting On Highway 58

A passenger was hit in a drive by shooting on Highway 58 late Thursday morning.

At 11:12 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4300 block of Highway 58. When the officers arrived on scene, they found a 43-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported him to a local hospital.





The preliminary investigation shows the victim was in a vehicle traveling south on Highway 58 when a suspect from another vehicle shot into the vehicle. The victim was in the passenger seat.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.