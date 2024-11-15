Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ANDERSON, WILLIAM LEE
671 4TH AVENUE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VOLATION OF PROBATION DUI
ANDRUS, KIMBERLEE DON
602 W 13th Street Ct Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BLAIR, RENDER ALDEN
9667 ASHTON VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214711
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA
2381 INFANTRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BROADNAX, EVERETT JAMES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRYANT, JOHNNY CLAY
HOMELESS GROBES, 385726115
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ESCAPE
CARD, RONALD ALLAN
7024 FAIRINGTON CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COATS, ANTHONY MAURICE
300 ALPLINE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DANIEL, MICHAEL TRAVIS
1905 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374051505
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DAULTON, CANDICE
6327 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 373419202
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FARMER, JOHN SIMEON
1417 AWHILA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FINLEY, CHASE TEIZ ANTONIO
3700 CHERRYTON DR UNIT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GALVEZ, HERMANDO
3021 BARNES BEND DR ANTIOCH, 37013
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HACKER, NATHAN RIVER
5505 BRAINERD ROAD APT 38 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
HARDIN, JOHN WESLEY
500 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HON, HANNAH L
3663 CHATEAU LN CHATTANOOGA, 374114341
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HUFFMAN, LUCAS J
7421 SUTTON ROAD OOLTEWAH, 47363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
JUSTUS, CAITLIN MARIE
6327 FAIREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHTNER, LOVELL DEON
3004 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
LYNCH, ZACHARY EAN
9748 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 373639771
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCALLISTER, PHILLIP BRETT
9366 WEATHERVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDONALD, FAITH MICHELLE
7411 CHRIS LN GEORGETOWN, 373364076
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MILLER, KEONTAY D
3916 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
PAREDES, AUGUST VICTOR
728 SUNSET MTN DRIVE CHATTANNOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FLORIDA DOC)
PEREZ PEREZ, MYNOR MARIO
2120 VANCE AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PETERS, ELLA JANE
3412 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR
1510 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)
PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR
1809 DODSON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
PORTER, BRYAN KEITH
176 VERO BEACH AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
QUINTRALL, ALBERT FRANCIS
8628 GEORGETOWN TRACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 78 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (TWIGGS CO GA)
RODGERS, JENNA
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROGERS, RICKY SHAWN
6511 ALLEN SWITCH RD NW FORT PAYNE, 35967
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
INDECENT EXPOSURE
SANCHEZ, PASCUAL LUCAS
4107 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SCOTT, JAMARR RASHEED
1400 TEAKWOOD CT CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
SLAY, TABATHA DEON
2207 E26TH APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FORT
SMITH, NICOLE LYDIA
3696 COTTON PORT ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THOMAS, BRITNEY LACE
3361 DOUGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED (FTA)
THOMPSON, DALE ROBERT
5598 N NARBLE TOP ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30736
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
TROTTER, BRYCE LOGAN
471 INDAIN HILL DRIVE DAYTON, 37303
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
TYLER, CHARLES DEVAUGHN
9352 LANCER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
RAPE OF A CHILD
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
RAPE OF A CHILD
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SOLICITATING SEXUAL EXPLOITATION
SOLICITATING SEXUAL EXPLOTATION
INDECENT EXPOSURE
WHITT, LOIS VIRGINIA
8028 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
