Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, November 15, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON, WILLIAM LEE 
671 4TH AVENUE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VOLATION OF PROBATION DUI

ANDRUS, KIMBERLEE DON 
602 W 13th Street Ct Chattanooga, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BLAIR, RENDER ALDEN 
9667 ASHTON VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214711 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA 
2381 INFANTRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BROADNAX, EVERETT JAMES 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRYANT, JOHNNY CLAY 
HOMELESS GROBES, 385726115 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ESCAPE

CARD, RONALD ALLAN 
7024 FAIRINGTON CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COATS, ANTHONY MAURICE 
300 ALPLINE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DANIEL, MICHAEL TRAVIS 
1905 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374051505 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAULTON, CANDICE 
6327 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 373419202 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FARMER, JOHN SIMEON 
1417 AWHILA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FINLEY, CHASE TEIZ ANTONIO 
3700 CHERRYTON DR UNIT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GALVEZ, HERMANDO 
3021 BARNES BEND DR ANTIOCH, 37013 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HACKER, NATHAN RIVER 
5505 BRAINERD ROAD APT 38 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

HARDIN, JOHN WESLEY 
500 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HON, HANNAH L 
3663 CHATEAU LN CHATTANOOGA, 374114341 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HUFFMAN, LUCAS J 
7421 SUTTON ROAD OOLTEWAH, 47363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

JUSTUS, CAITLIN MARIE 
6327 FAIREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHTNER, LOVELL DEON 
3004 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

LYNCH, ZACHARY EAN 
9748 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 373639771 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCALLISTER, PHILLIP BRETT 
9366 WEATHERVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDONALD, FAITH MICHELLE 
7411 CHRIS LN GEORGETOWN, 373364076 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MILLER, KEONTAY D 
3916 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST

PAREDES, AUGUST VICTOR 
728 SUNSET MTN DRIVE CHATTANNOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FLORIDA DOC)

PEREZ PEREZ, MYNOR MARIO 
2120 VANCE AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PETERS, ELLA JANE 
3412 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR 
1510 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)

PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR 
1809 DODSON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

PORTER, BRYAN KEITH 
176 VERO BEACH AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

QUINTRALL, ALBERT FRANCIS 
8628 GEORGETOWN TRACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 78 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (TWIGGS CO GA)

RODGERS, JENNA 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROGERS, RICKY SHAWN 
6511 ALLEN SWITCH RD NW FORT PAYNE, 35967 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
INDECENT EXPOSURE

SANCHEZ, PASCUAL LUCAS 
4107 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SCOTT, JAMARR RASHEED 
1400 TEAKWOOD CT CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

SLAY, TABATHA DEON 
2207 E26TH APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FORT

SMITH, NICOLE LYDIA 
3696 COTTON PORT ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

THOMAS, BRITNEY LACE 
3361 DOUGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED (FTA)

THOMPSON, DALE ROBERT 
5598 N NARBLE TOP ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

TROTTER, BRYCE LOGAN 
471 INDAIN HILL DRIVE DAYTON, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

TYLER, CHARLES DEVAUGHN 
9352 LANCER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
RAPE OF A CHILD
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
RAPE OF A CHILD
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SOLICITATING SEXUAL EXPLOITATION
SOLICITATING SEXUAL EXPLOTATION
INDECENT EXPOSURE

WHITT, LOIS VIRGINIA 
8028 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

