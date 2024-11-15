Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ANDERSON, WILLIAM LEE

671 4TH AVENUE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VOLATION OF PROBATION DUI



ANDRUS, KIMBERLEE DON

602 W 13th Street Ct Chattanooga, 37402

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

UNL.

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, WILLIAM LEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/03/1983

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

VOLATION OF PROBATION DUI ANDRUS, KIMBERLEE DON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/16/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/05/1973

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BRYANT, JOHNNY CLAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/03/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ESCAPE COATS, ANTHONY MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/29/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CROSS, JAMIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/28/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED/SUSPENDED DANIEL, MICHAEL TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/16/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAULTON, CANDICE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/13/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FARMER, JOHN SIMEON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS FINLEY, CHASE TEIZ ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/29/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

HACKER, NATHAN RIVER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/10/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED HARDIN, JOHN WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/14/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HON, HANNAH L

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/08/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HORTON, ERIC HORACE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR JUSTUS, CAITLIN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/22/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LIGHTNER, LOVELL DEON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/07/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT LYNCH, ZACHARY EAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCALLISTER, PHILLIP BRETT

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/10/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, KEONTAY D

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/18/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST MILLING, TREVOR LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/21/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PAREDES, AUGUST VICTOR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/25/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FLORIDA DOC) PETERS, ELLA JANE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/07/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP) PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II PORTER, BRYAN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/02/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE QUINTRALL, ALBERT FRANCIS

Age at Arrest: 78

Date of Birth: 07/31/1946

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (TWIGGS CO GA) SANCHEZ, PASCUAL LUCAS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SCOTT, JAMARR RASHEED

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/04/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BURGLARY SLAY, TABATHA DEON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/08/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FORT SMITH, NICOLE LYDIA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/14/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THOMAS, BRITNEY LACE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED (FTA) THOMPSON, DALE ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/18/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR TROTTER, BRYCE LOGAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/19/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT TYLER, CHARLES DEVAUGHN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/27/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD

RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

RAPE OF A CHILD

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

RAPE OF A CHILD

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

SOLICITATING SEXUAL EXPLOITATION

SOLICITATING SEXUAL EXPLOTATION

INDECENT EXPOSURE WHITT, LOIS VIRGINIA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/30/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

