Latest Headlines

Robbery Suspect Captured Near E. 23rd Street Bank

  • Friday, November 15, 2024
Raleigh Lee Haney
Raleigh Lee Haney
The Chattanooga Police Department arrested 28-year-old Raleigh Haney after he attempted to rob the First Horizon Bank on East 23rd Street on Thursday afternoon.

At 1:58 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a bank robbery call at the First Horizon Bank on East 23rd.  When officers arrived on scene, they were informed a witness to the robbery followed the suspect and saw him enter a hotel room at the Chatt Inn on East 23rd Street.  The officers made contact with the suspect and detained him.  

CPD's Robbery Unit responded to conduct the investigation.

The preliminary investigation shows the suspect, Raleigh Haney, entered the First Horizon Bank wearing a red bandanna covering his face and what appeared to be a gun.  He demanded money and told everyone to get on the ground.  Upon hearing the suspect's demands and holding an unknown item in his hand, a security guard discharged her duty weapon in the direction of the suspect.  The suspect was not struck by the gunfire.  The suspect then walked up to the security guard and told her, "I want my money and I will be back."  The suspect then left the bank and was observed by a witness entering the hotel room.

The robbery detective obtained arrest warrants charging Haney with robbery.  He was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.
Latest Headlines
Rossville Man Gets 66 Years For Creating Pornographic Image Of His Intellectually Disabled Children
Rossville Man Gets 66 Years For Creating Pornographic Image Of His Intellectually Disabled Children
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2024
Robbery Suspect Captured Near E. 23rd Street Bank
Robbery Suspect Captured Near E. 23rd Street Bank
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2024
Chattanooga Attorney Facing Charges Of Sexual Exploitation Of Children
Chattanooga Attorney Facing Charges Of Sexual Exploitation Of Children
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2024
PHOTOS: On The Sidelines As The Vols Defeat Montana
  • Sports
  • 11/15/2024
Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Reopen Saturday, November 16
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2024
Breaking News
Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Reopen Saturday, November 16
  • 11/15/2024

The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway has recently been closed for physical plant improvements and will be reopening on Saturday, November 16 at 10 a.m. “The World’s Most Amazing Mile is in ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/15/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON, ... more

Passenger Hit In Drive By Shooting On Highway 58
  • 11/14/2024

A passenger was hit in a drive by shooting on Highway 58 late Thursday morning. At 11:12 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4300 block of Highway 58. When the ... more

Breaking News
Downed Utility Pole Closes Hickory Valley Road
Downed Utility Pole Closes Hickory Valley Road
  • 11/14/2024
Letechia Ellis Running For City Council District 9
Letechia Ellis Running For City Council District 9
  • 11/14/2024
Johnson Field On Lookout Being Loved To Death
  • 11/14/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/14/2024
Multiple Fights Break Out At Girls Middle School Basketball Game; Game Canceled
  • 11/13/2024
Opinion
What Happened To Veterans Day In Our Schools? - And Response
  • 11/11/2024
Rick Scott Is The Best Choice For Senate Leader
  • 11/12/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/15/2024
Leadership Means Responsibility
  • 11/14/2024
State Education Ranks
  • 11/14/2024
Sports
Wieland Leads Chattanooga Men To First Win
  • 11/14/2024
Slow Start Kills Moc Women In 76-66 Loss
  • 11/15/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 12
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 12
  • 11/14/2024
Milicic Jr. Shines In #11/9 Vols’ 92-57 Victory Over Montana
Milicic Jr. Shines In #11/9 Vols’ 92-57 Victory Over Montana
  • 11/14/2024
Griffin Law Among Trio Of Latest UTC Men’s Golf Signees
Griffin Law Among Trio Of Latest UTC Men’s Golf Signees
  • 11/13/2024
Happenings
Association For Visual Arts Announces 2024 Annual Member Salon Show
Association For Visual Arts Announces 2024 Annual Member Salon Show
  • 11/14/2024
Gratefull Thanksgiving Celebration Set For Nov. 21
  • 11/14/2024
Scopes: Most Famous Visitor
Scopes: Most Famous Visitor
  • 11/13/2024
Photography At Point Lookout: Robert M. Linn And The Images That Captivated A Nation Program Is Nov. 30
  • 11/15/2024
History of Whitwell’s Paperclips Book Signing At The J Dec. 2
  • 11/15/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/15/2024
Lookout Wild Film Festival Set For Jan. 17-19 At The Signal
  • 11/13/2024
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Enters 2nd Year Of The Jewel Awards
  • 11/14/2024
SAU To Host Live Finals For Concerto Competition
SAU To Host Live Finals For Concerto Competition
  • 11/14/2024
Lee University School Of Music To Present Studio Recital Monday
  • 11/13/2024
Opinion
What Happened To Veterans Day In Our Schools? - And Response
  • 11/11/2024
Rick Scott Is The Best Choice For Senate Leader
  • 11/12/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/15/2024
Dining
Dirty Dough Sweet Shop Closing Its 2 Chattanooga Locations
  • 11/14/2024
New CAVA Restaurant Opens In Overlook At Hamilton Place
New CAVA Restaurant Opens In Overlook At Hamilton Place
  • 11/8/2024
Lindleys, Scarlett Bowman Opening New Restaurants
  • 11/7/2024
Business
Tennessee Supreme Court Clarifies Standing Requirements In Tennessee
  • 11/14/2024
Nokian Tyres Sets Production Record, Hires Workers In Dayton
Nokian Tyres Sets Production Record, Hires Workers In Dayton
  • 11/14/2024
Runway Repaving To Bring Bigger Planes To Dalton
Runway Repaving To Bring Bigger Planes To Dalton
  • 11/14/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: GCR President's October Market Report
  • 11/14/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 7-13
  • 11/14/2024
HFHOC CEO Tammy Johnson Announces Resignation
HFHOC CEO Tammy Johnson Announces Resignation
  • 11/13/2024
Student Scene
Tennessee Unemployment Rate Still Well Below U.S. Rate
Tennessee Unemployment Rate Still Well Below U.S. Rate
  • 11/14/2024
Hamilton County Schools’ Students Maintain Steady Growth And Learning Gains, Officials Say
  • 11/14/2024
Miller-Motte College Chattanooga Announces Relocation
  • 11/14/2024
Living Well
Nonprofits And Churches Invited To Join The 1st Annual Miracle On 11th Street
Nonprofits And Churches Invited To Join The 1st Annual Miracle On 11th Street
  • 11/15/2024
Salvation Army And Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union Continue Partnership On Angel Tree Program
  • 11/14/2024
ULGC Announces 42nd Annual Equal Opportunity Day Breakfast
ULGC Announces 42nd Annual Equal Opportunity Day Breakfast
  • 11/14/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
  • 11/11/2024
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
  • 11/12/2024
Museum And Cultural Center At Five Points in Cleveland Gets $77,000 Grant
  • 11/7/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee’s Diverse Wildlife Featured In 2025 Calendar
  • 11/15/2024
Tennessee RiverLine Secures $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission Grant For River Experience Planning And Design Standards
Tennessee RiverLine Secures $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission Grant For River Experience Planning And Design Standards
  • 11/14/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Wind And Confidence
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Wind And Confidence
  • 11/13/2024
Travel
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 50: San Diego 2
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 50: San Diego 2
  • 11/15/2024
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
  • 10/30/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Michael And Angela Ballard
  • 11/11/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Joy Of Rebounding From Failure
Bob Tamasy: The Joy Of Rebounding From Failure
  • 11/14/2024
"Who Is This God, You Want Me To Serve?" Is Sermon Title At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/13/2024
Red Back Hymnal Singing Held This Sunday At Hullander Farm
  • 11/12/2024
Obituaries
Sharon Martin Davis
Sharon Martin Davis
  • 11/15/2024
Jannie Marie Means
Jannie Marie Means
  • 11/15/2024
Gary Eugene Toney
Gary Eugene Toney
  • 11/15/2024