Robbery Suspect Captured Near E. 23rd Street Bank

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested 28-year-old Raleigh Haney after he attempted to rob the First Horizon Bank on East 23rd Street on Thursday afternoon.





At 1:58 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a bank robbery call at the First Horizon Bank on East 23rd. When officers arrived on scene, they were informed a witness to the robbery followed the suspect and saw him enter a hotel room at the Chatt Inn on East 23rd Street. The officers made contact with the suspect and detained him.





CPD's Robbery Unit responded to conduct the investigation.





The preliminary investigation shows the suspect, Raleigh Haney, entered the First Horizon Bank wearing a red bandanna covering his face and what appeared to be a gun. He demanded money and told everyone to get on the ground. Upon hearing the suspect's demands and holding an unknown item in his hand, a security guard discharged her duty weapon in the direction of the suspect. The suspect was not struck by the gunfire. The suspect then walked up to the security guard and told her, "I want my money and I will be back." The suspect then left the bank and was observed by a witness entering the hotel room.





The robbery detective obtained arrest warrants charging Haney with robbery. He was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.