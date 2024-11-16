Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ
2422 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374041642
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ANDERS, LAWRENCE
3204 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374064037
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BLACK, DESTINY MARLANA
200 RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRIDGES, KAYLA NICOLE
3701 JUANDALE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374114211
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
CARAWAY, KENSEY JACKLYN
1721 DAUGHERTY FERRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASAS, LETICIA
387 COCHRAN RD CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHANEY, DAVONTE TAQUAN
1209 INDIAN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
COOKSON, DEVON RENEE
HOMELESS FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSEION OF CONTROLLED)
CROSS, JAMIE LYNN
843 PICKETT GULF ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED/SUSPENDED
DOMINGO-TOMAS, ABEL MYNOR
1205 PEACHTREE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
EDNEY, DAVID EUGENE
250 NEW MURRAYTOWN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
SPEEDING 59/40
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOX, RICKY GENE
1522 THRASHER PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARNER, LEBRON
2513 UNION AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
GIBSON, JONATHAN ANDREW
10668 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 373795351
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOOLESBY, TIMOTHY RAY
754 WEST STATE LINE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
BURGLARY
HALL, CHLOE ALEXANDRIA
37 HIGHLAND TERRACE RINGGOLD, 307366511
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HANEY, RALEIGH LEE
2000 E 23RD ST APT 218 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ROBBERY
HARRIS, MASON J
1306 4OST CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
FELONY EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
HARRIS, QUINCY EUGENE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HUBBARD, TRAMEL ANTWON
2106 TAYLOR STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HURT, ARTHUR D
730 HARGRAVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112202
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HUTSON, ALEXANDER LEE
1030 DOCKERY LANE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JAEGER, SARAH BETH
CHATTANOOGA, 37321
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425
JONES, JEROME
2015 26TH AVE N BIRMINGHAM, 35234
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JONES, LEBRON TYSON
702 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
JORDAN, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT
3521 HAVERFORD RD COLLEGE STATION, 77845
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LOMNICK, RONDRICK LEBRON
3401 BRANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
MCGILL, CALEB GHALIL
6109 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EXTORTION
MCINTOSH, KEMARI THOMAS
1005 HAIRSON WAY CLARKSVILLE, 37042
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MILLING, TREVOR LAMAR
64 HUGO DR RINGGOLD, 307364153
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
NEWTON, JEFFREY T
4525 WEST VALLEY RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
PANKAU, LARRY JOE
2234 RAINTREE WAY DALTON, 307202570
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PATRICK, CHAD M
621 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PRINCE, MATTHEW DAVID
221 MILLER BRANCH RD Cowan, 37318
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
REEVES, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ
3914 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ROBINSON, JACK RENNER
189 SCHOOL HOUSE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37377
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDERS, DEIVEON DEARVIS
1707 KIRBY AVE APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHIRLEY, RICHARD BRIAN
140 DAVISHILL RD APT C ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|ANDERS, LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/28/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BLACK, DESTINY MARLANA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/23/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BRIDGES, KAYLA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/18/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- EVADING ARREST
|
|BROWNELL, TIMOTHY SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/14/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CARAWAY, KENSEY JACKLYN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/20/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CASAS, LETICIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/04/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHANEY, DAVONTE TAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/07/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|COOKSON, DEVON RENEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSEION OF CONTROLLED)
|
|DOMINGO-TOMAS, ABEL MYNOR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/15/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|EDNEY, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/09/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- SPEEDING 59/40
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FOX, RICKY GENE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/05/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GARNER, LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/01/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|GIBSON, JONATHAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/20/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GILMORE, MARK EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/02/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOOLESBY, TIMOTHY RAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HALL, CHLOE ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/17/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HANEY, RALEIGH LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, MASON J
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/18/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|HARRIS, QUINCY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/08/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|HEGGESTAD, KRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/18/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|HENSON, TREVOR DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/03/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER $10,000.00
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HUBBARD, TRAMEL ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/02/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|HURT, ARTHUR D
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/26/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HUTSON, ALEXANDER LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/12/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JAEGER, SARAH BETH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/27/1987
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425
|
|JONES, JEROME
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/15/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, LEBRON TYSON
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/24/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|JORDAN, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|LANGKAMP, AARON ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|LOMNICK, RONDRICK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 10/14/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|MCGILL, CALEB GHALIL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/11/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCINTOSH, KEMARI THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/19/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NEWTON, JEFFREY T
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/12/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|PANKAU, LARRY JOE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PATRICK, CHAD M
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PRINCE, MATTHEW DAVID
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|REEVES, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|ROBINSON, JACK RENNER
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/25/1967
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SANDERS, DEIVEON DEARVIS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/19/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|