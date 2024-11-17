Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod Announces She Will Not Seek Re-Election

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod announced that she will not seek re-election for Chattanooga City Council District 9.

All nine City Council seats will be up for grabs next March.

District 4 Councilman Darrin Ledford earlier said he was not running again. Ken Smith, who serves on the County Commission, is not running in City Council District 3.

Those planning to seek new terms include Chip Henderson, Isiah Hester, Marvene Noel, Jenny Hill, Carol Berz and Raquetta Dotley.

Councilwoman Coonrod said she has spent her tenure "championing issues that impact not just District 9, but the entire City of Chattanooga" and her leadership "has been grounded in a commitment to equity, justice, and building stronger communities across all neighborhoods."

“This has been one of the most challenging and rewarding journeys of my life,” said Councilwoman Coonrod. “Serving District 9 has been an honor, but my work was never just about one district - it was about advocating for the entire city of Chattanooga. In this pivotal moment, I believe our city must shift focus toward collaboration and connection. Building and strengthening community is no longer an option; it is a necessity. We can no longer afford to operate in political silos. Chattanooga’s future depends on our ability to bridge divides, align on what truly matters, and ensure that every Chattanoogan has the opportunity to thrive.”

Councilwoman Coonrod said she has consistently pushed the city to think bigger and act boldly in addressing systemic inequities. From fighting for second chances for justice-involved individuals to advocating for affordable housing, economic opportunity, and youth empowerment, her leadership has been transformational, it was said.

She said, "My lived experience as a formerly incarcerated individual has given me a unique ability to connect with underserved communities and to craft policies rooted in understanding, compassion, and fairness."

She stated, “I’ve worked tirelessly to amplify the voices of those who have been ignored or forgotten. My journey is proof that redemption is possible, and my mission has been to ensure everyone - no matter their background or circumstances - has a chance to succeed. I believe deeply in the potential of Chattanooga, but for us to reach that potential, we must unite and move forward together.”

Councilwoman Coonrod said she has emphasized the importance of civic engagement at every level of government. “It’s my hope that people will get involved and understand the critical role of government in shaping our communities. Liberty, economic prosperity, and restoring the American dream for every Chattanoogan depend on all of us coming together to make a difference. These values must remain at the heart of our work as a city.”

In a time when polarization often takes precedence, Councilwoman Coonrod said she calls on Chattanooga’s leaders and residents to prioritize unity and purpose. “Chattanooga cannot afford to stand still. We must be bold in addressing the real challenges our city faces, and that starts with bridging gaps and breaking down silos. Together, we must focus on what’s important: creating a city where every child has a chance, every family has stability, and every neighborhood has opportunity. The time for unity is now.”

As she prepares to leave public office, Councilwoman Coonrod expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the residents of District 9 and the entire city of Chattanooga for their support and trust.

“To the people of District 9 and this great city, thank you for believing in me and trusting me to lead. While I may not be seeking re-election, my commitment to advocacy and community building remains steadfast. This is not the end of my work, but the start of a new chapter in continuing to fight for the Chattanooga we all deserve.”