Work To Start Soon On New Greenway From North Shore To Moccasin Bend

Work is set to start soon on a new Chattanooga greenway - this one leading from the North Shore to a portion of Moccasin Bend.

Talley Construction Company had the winning bid for the mile-long Manufacturers-Hamm

Gateway.

The City Council on Tuesday is set to approve the contract for $4,223,798.87, with a contingency of $425,000.

The greenway will start in the vicinity of the Olgiati Bridge and run along Manufacturers Road.

It will then go down Hamm Road to Moccasin Bend Road.

The trail was be one entryway to the eventual visitor center for the Moccasin Bend Archaeological District.

State officials recently announced that the Moccasin Bend Psychiatric Hospital will not be rebuilt at the tip of the Bend. That large property is expected to become parkland.