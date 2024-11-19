Woman Gets 30-Year Prison Sentence In Slaying Of Hixson High Student

A woman charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Isaiah Bush in November 2019 has pleaded guilty to premeditated murder and was given a 30-year prison sentence.

Jonia Ice, who was 17 at the time, appeared before Criminal Court Judge Amanda Dunn on Tuesday.

Judge Dunn earlier severed the trials of Ms. Ice and Jermaine Antron Grant Jr., who was also charged.

Both have been in custody since the incident on Greendale Way in Hixson near Northgate.

Grant is due in court on Dec. 3.

Prosecutor Charles Minor earlier said, with the two defendants not being tried together, he would be able to introduce additional evidence against Grant.

He said that included a "confession" by Grant, who was 20 at the time.

Jalaycian Barrow, identified as a friend of Grant, was also charged in the case, but it was dismissed in 2021.

Police initially said that Grant and his girlfriend, Ms. Ice, had planned to rob the victim. A struggle broke out and Ms. Ice allegedly shot the victim in the head.

Police said Ms. Ice admitted in texts that she had fired the shot.

Isaiah Bush was a student at Hixson High School.