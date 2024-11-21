Skip Burnette Enters Race For City Council District 1

Latest Headlines

James "Skip" Burnette said Thursday he has entered the race for City Council District 1.

The incumbent, Chip Henderson, announced earlier that he was seeking re-election.

Mr. Burnette issued this statement:

My fellow residents of District 1:

I have heard from many that you feel ignored and unimportant, that your messages and emails go continually unanswered, and that you feel you are completely forgotten unless it’s an election year.

You deserve better than that.

You deserve a representative who will be accessible. You deserve to be heard, and for your concerns to be addressed. You deserve a representative who will dedicate themselves to working hand-in-hand with other elected officials to ensure we are all moving forward towards the same goals. We are in this together, and the improvements we make for our district should reflect the fairness and equality we expect of our leadership.

You have felt the sting of the current leadership’s failures firsthand and have been wishing for a change. Now is that time for change. My name is James “Skip” Burnette, and I’m stepping up to represent you in the race for the Chattanooga City Council District 1.  District 1 covers many areas, and I look forward to meeting and representing all citizens in the district.  

I myself am a lifelong resident of District 1. Having grown up in Lookout Valley, I graduated from Lookout Valley High School, and my children also attend our public schools. Being so personally invested led me into a lifetime of public service, both as a proud veteran of the US Army, then 36 years in law enforcement, with 29 of those years in supervisor roles. I am the current President of the Lookout Valley Recreation Association and have been a coach and board member for many years. That range of experience taught me the value of frugality when making decisions funded by the taxpayers, as well as the leadership skills to make firm decisions when the needs of the district as a whole must be prioritized.

We certainly have issues in Chattanooga and District 1 that demand attention. Homelessness, immigration, and crime are major concerns for our citizens. Infrastructure and the condition of our roads are essential to our success, and services like supermarkets and pharmacies must be brought in to support our growth. We require representatives who will focus on the needs of the people who are living and working here as the backbone of our community.

So please join me, along with my fiancée Sarah, and my children Jessica, Jenni, Jaden, Joshua, and Jacey, as we embark on a mission to bring attention and accountability back to District 1. We need your support.

This campaign is about change. 'Time for Change. Change is Good.'

I’m asking for each one of you help me make this change on March 4, 2025.


