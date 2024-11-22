Jim Coleman Chosen Soddy Daisy Mayor; Mark Penney Is Vice Mayor

Three newly elected commissioners were sworn in at the Soddy Daisy Commission meeting Thursday night by Judge Clarence Shattuck. Joining the commission for the first time is Travis Beene and returning are Steve Everett and Jim Coleman. The new mayor and vice mayor in Soddy Daisy are chosen by the commissioners, who elected Jim Coleman to be the next mayor and Mark Penney to be vice mayor.

The first business for the new commission was t0 rezone a tract of land at 11067 Hixson Pike from R-2A Rural Residential to A-1 Agricultural District. The large property has one house and the owner received a permit to build a garage, but instead built a dog kennel that is intended for boarding and training dogs. A neighbor opposes the commercial use being so close to his house and garden. After discussing the project at two commission meetings, it was sent back to the planning commission, which recommended approval with six conditions meant to lessen the impact on the neighboring house.

The vote at Thursday night’s meeting was three in favor and two against with Marcus Keith and Jim Coleman voting in opposition.

The version that passed had changes that were so substantial it is essentially a new version, said City Attorney Sam Elliott, so is considered to be the first reading and will require a public hearing and a second reading before the rezoning takes effect and the kennel can be built.

Rezoning was also approved for land at 9345 Dayton Pike at the intersection with Harrison Lane. A developer has owned the property since 2006 and has been unsuccessful in the attempt to develop it commercially. It is located behind the car wash, Taco Bell and Zaxby’s. He told the commissioners that businesses want to have frontage on Dayton Pike not be on the second row. His new plan is to build 84 apartment units that will be gated. The development will not disturb the unstable mountain behind the flat area where buildings will be put, it was stated. Approval of rezoning the land from C-2 Local Business to R-3 Apartment-Townhouse District passed on the first of two readings.

The bid for building the city’s new police department and court building was approved. The low bid that was accepted is for $2,783,000 from Pillar Construction. The city has earmarked $2.5 million from American Rescue Plan funds for the building and the balance will be paid from the general fund. City Manager Burt Johnson said there are ideas for how to reduce the cost that will be considered.

Soddy Daisy approved the new air pollution control ordinance. It has been passed by all municipalities in Hamilton County and incorporates the most current of various federal regulations.

The Soddy Daisy Fall Festival that was rescheduled due to inclement weather from Hurricane Helene will take place this Saturday. And Commissioner Marcus Keith said that the coat drive for kids will be Saturday at North Park.

The city is getting ready for Christmas. The Holiday Lighting Drive-Through put together by Nooga Lights will open Friday night at Pine Tree Park. The cost will be $20 per vehicle. And the Christmas parade is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 1.