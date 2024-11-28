Home On Signal Mountain Damaged By Fire Wednesday Night

A Signal Mountain was damaged by fire Wednesday night.

At 8:40 pm, a homeowner called 911 reporting the heavy smell of smoke in the attic. The Signal Mountain Fire Department responded to 8 Balfour Court and arrived on the scene reporting no smoke showing on the outside of the home.

Firefighters entered the home and entered the attic and confirmed an attic fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire in the attic quickly but found fire moving down the walls to the second floor of the home.They extinguished the wall fire as well as the chimney flue. The homeowner had reported to dispatchers this was the first night to use the chimney.

Signal Mountain Fire Chief Larry Sloan, reported the fire originally started in the chimney where the fire separated around the chimney pipes and traveled into the attic. Chief Sloan mentioned significant water damage to the home from fire extinguishment.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters. A mutual aid response was requested by Signal Mountain Fire Department for additional manpower. Walden’s Ridge Emergency Service responded to the fire scene and Chattanooga Fire Department responded to calls in Signal Mountain’s fire district. Red Bank Fire Department and Lone Oak VFD were on standby if additional units were needed to respond to the fire scene.