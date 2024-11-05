Latest Headlines

Reneau Defeats Lennon In House 27; Vital, Martin, Helton-Haynes, Hakeem Retain Seats

  • Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Michelle Reneau, the Republican candidate who pulled off a surprising upset of veteran Rep. Patsy Hazlewood in the primary, defeated Democrat Kathy Lennon in Tuesday's election.

It was:

Michele Reneau 23,058

Kathy Lennon 15,261

Just before the election, former Rep. Hazlewood slammed the Reneau camp, saying it was continuing to attack her.

Ms. Reneau raised over $70,000 in the last quarter for the general election.

However, Ms. Lennon, former county school board member, was not far behind, reporting $56,372 in the quarter for the House District 27 seat.

Ms. Reneau had $22,411 carried over from the previous period, while Ms. Lennon had $21,915.

Greg Vital was returning to the House District 29 post with a win over Ryan Scofield.

Final results were:

Greg Vital 25,656

Ryan Scofield 10,662

In House District 26, incumbent Republican Greg Martin won over Democrat Allison Gorman.

The tally was:

Greg Martin 24,552

Allison Gorman 14,966

In House District 30, incumbent Republican Esther Helton-Haynes, defeated Democrat Heather McClendon.

The vote was:

Esther Helton-Haynes 19,443

Heather McClendon 13,123

In House District 28, Rep. Yusuf Hakeem won handily over Dr. Thomas Brooks.

The vote was:

Yusuf Hakeem 17,710

Thomas Brooks III 5,933

