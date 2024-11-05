Reneau Defeats Lennon In House 27; Vital, Martin, Helton-Haynes, Hakeem Retain Seats

Michelle Reneau, the Republican candidate who pulled off a surprising upset of veteran Rep. Patsy Hazlewood in the primary, defeated Democrat Kathy Lennon in Tuesday's election.
It was:
Michele Reneau 23,058
Kathy Lennon 15,261
Just before the election, former Rep. Hazlewood slammed the Reneau camp, saying it was continuing to attack her.
Ms. Reneau raised over $70,000 in the last quarter for the general election.
However, Ms. Lennon, former county school board member, was not far behind, reporting $56,372 in the quarter for the House District 27 seat.
Ms. Reneau had $22,411 carried over from the previous period, while Ms. Lennon had $21,915.
Greg Vital was returning to the House District 29 post with a win over Ryan Scofield.
Final results were:
Greg Vital 25,656
Ryan Scofield 10,662
In House District 26, incumbent Republican Greg Martin won over Democrat Allison Gorman.
The tally was:
Greg Martin 24,552
Allison Gorman 14,966
In House District 30, incumbent Republican Esther Helton-Haynes, defeated Democrat Heather McClendon.
The vote was:
Esther Helton-Haynes 19,443
Heather McClendon 13,123
In House District 28, Rep. Yusuf Hakeem won handily over Dr. Thomas Brooks.
The vote was:
Yusuf Hakeem 17,710
Thomas Brooks III 5,933