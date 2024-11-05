Latest Headlines

Steven Henry Wins In Catoosa County; Painter, Middleton Headed For Walker School Board Runoff

  • Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Steven Henry remains the chairman of the Catoosa County Commission after Tuesday's election.

Richard Thrape defeated Alex Brady for the District 3 seat.

Jeff Long was not opposed in District 1.

There were 35,222 ballots cast out of 46,062 active registered voters for a 76.47 percent turnout.

County Commission Chair
(R) Steven M. Henry 76.45%
(D) Greg Bentley 23.55%
County Commission District 3
(R) Richard Tharpe 76.85%
(D) Alex Brady 23.15%
County Commission District 1
(R) Jeff Long 100% (unopposed)
Constitutional Amendment 1
Yes 73.76%
No 26.24%
Constitutional Amendment 2
Yes 57.15%
No 42.85%
Referendum Question A
Yes 73%
No 27%
Unopposed Winners:
(R) Sheriff Gary Sisk
(R) Tax Commissioner Gary Autry
(R) District Attorney Clayton Fuller
(R) Probate Judge Jeffrey D. Hullender
(R) Superior Court Clerk Tracy Brown
(R) Coroner Jimmy Spurling
(R) Chief Magistrate Judge Johnny Gass

In Walker County, Tina Painter was the top votegetter for the School Board, Post 3 seat and Travis Middleton was second. Ms. Painter got 33.28 percent of the vote.

There will be a runoff in December between Ms. Painter and Mr. Middleton.

Here are the final results:

Tina Painter 8,900

Travis Middleton 7,309

Rita Groh 5,552

Bill Oliver 4,979

Mike Carruth stepped down in July after serving 20 years.

Unopposed are Dennis Willerson in Post 1, Stacey Meeks in Post 4 and Phyllis White Hunter in Post 5.

For President, Walker County residents voted for:

Donald Trump 25,452

Kamala Harris 6,432

Latest Headlines
Lizzy Schmidt Wins Hotly Contested Walden Alderman Seat
Lizzy Schmidt Wins Hotly Contested Walden Alderman Seat
  • Breaking News
  • 11/5/2024
Baker Drops Off Collegedale Panel 1 Vote Short; Ezell, Witt Are ER Victors; Beene, Coleman, Everett Win At SD
  • Breaking News
  • 11/5/2024
Reneau Defeats Lennon In House 27; Vital, Martin, Helton-Haynes, Hakeem Retain Seats
  • Breaking News
  • 11/5/2024
Dalton, Holmes Take Red Bank Seats; Gardner, Smith, Jorgensen Win At Signal
  • Breaking News
  • 11/5/2024
Todd Gardenhire Wins Over Missy Crutchfield In Senate 10 Contest; Dan Howell Is Re-Elected
  • Breaking News
  • 11/5/2024
3rd District Congressman Fleischmann Earns Another Term; Blackburn Re-Elected; Harshberger Wins
  • Breaking News
  • 11/5/2024
Breaking News
Dalton, Holmes Take Red Bank Seats; Gardner, Smith, Jorgensen Win At Signal
  • 11/5/2024

Stefani Dalton, Red Bank vice mayor, and Terri Holmes won two open Red Bank commission seats in Tuesday's election. The final tally was: Stefani Dalton 2,858 Terri Holmes 2,566 Jeff ... more

Todd Gardenhire Wins Over Missy Crutchfield In Senate 10 Contest; Dan Howell Is Re-Elected
  • 11/5/2024

Todd Gardenhire, GOP incumbent in Senate District 10, built a lead over challenger Missy Crutchfield in Tuesday voting. Ms. Crutchfield, a Democrat, was trying to win the seat once held by ... more

3rd District Congressman Fleischmann Earns Another Term; Blackburn Re-Elected; Harshberger Wins
  • 11/5/2024

Third District Congressman won another term in the U.S. House after leading in Hamilton County and polling far ahead in outlying counties. In the latest returns, it was: Chuck Fleischmann ... more

Breaking News
Marjorie Taylor Greene Retains GA House 14 Post; Colton Moore Returns To State Senate
  • 11/5/2024
Darren Pierce Takes The Whitfield County Sheriff Race, McDaniel Named Coroner
  • 11/5/2024
Steven Henry Wins In Catoosa County; Painter, Middleton Headed For Walker School Board Runoff
  • 11/5/2024
I-24 Shut Down Near Germantown Road After Person Is Shot On Freeway
  • 11/5/2024
UTC Says Still Not Finalized On Future Of Engel Stadium
UTC Says Still Not Finalized On Future Of Engel Stadium
  • 11/5/2024
Opinion
How To End The Ukrainian War
  • 11/4/2024
Thanks To The Poll Workers
  • 11/3/2024
Setting Priorities For All Tennesseans
  • 11/5/2024
Missy Crutchfield: An Open Letter On Election Day
  • 11/5/2024
Free Speech And The Second Amendment
  • 11/4/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols 7th In First Playoff Teams Reveal, But Could Be So Much Better
Dan Fleser: Vols 7th In First Playoff Teams Reveal, But Could Be So Much Better
  • 11/5/2024
Mark Wiedmer: SEC Football Playoff Hopefuls A Month Out
Mark Wiedmer: SEC Football Playoff Hopefuls A Month Out
  • 11/5/2024
#12 Vols Defeat Gardner-Webb, 80-64, In Season Opener
#12 Vols Defeat Gardner-Webb, 80-64, In Season Opener
  • 11/5/2024
Hoops Central: RV/RV Lady Vols vs. Samford
Hoops Central: RV/RV Lady Vols vs. Samford
  • 11/5/2024
Chattanooga Women Beat Shorter, 66-49
  • 11/4/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Cirque Du Soleil
Life With Ferris: Cirque Du Soleil
  • 11/4/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Red Camaro
Doug Daugherty: The Red Camaro
  • 11/5/2024
Shuptrine’s Gallery Holiday Open House Is Dec. 12
  • 11/5/2024
The Beat Of Motown At The J Set For Nov. 16
  • 11/4/2024
Messiah Community Sing-Along Set For Dec. 15
  • 11/4/2024
Entertainment
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Bus Stop” Nov. 19-23
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Bus Stop” Nov. 19-23
  • 11/5/2024
Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair Releases 3-Day Schedule
Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair Releases 3-Day Schedule
  • 11/4/2024
Raphaël Feuillâtre To Continue Lee’s Presidential Concert Series
Raphaël Feuillâtre To Continue Lee’s Presidential Concert Series
  • 11/4/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Bringing Up Baby
Best Of Grizzard - Bringing Up Baby
  • 11/4/2024
Lee University’s Wei To Present Faculty Recital Friday
Lee University’s Wei To Present Faculty Recital Friday
  • 11/4/2024
Opinion
How To End The Ukrainian War
  • 11/4/2024
Thanks To The Poll Workers
  • 11/3/2024
Setting Priorities For All Tennesseans
  • 11/5/2024
Dining
City Council Approves New Alcohol Ordinance
  • 11/5/2024
Dutch Bros To Open Location On East Brainerd Road
Dutch Bros To Open Location On East Brainerd Road
  • 11/5/2024
Season’s Last “Food Truck Friday” Set For Friday At Red Bank Park
  • 10/29/2024
Business
Phase 1 May Start Soon On Process To Bring Passenger Rail Service Back To Chattanooga
  • 11/5/2024
Market Street Partners’ Travis Shears Elevated To Partner
Market Street Partners’ Travis Shears Elevated To Partner
  • 11/5/2024
2 Engineers Join Allen & Hoshall
2 Engineers Join Allen & Hoshall
  • 11/4/2024
Real Estate
Chad Wamack Of NAI Charter Achieves Distinguished SIOR Designation
Chad Wamack Of NAI Charter Achieves Distinguished SIOR Designation
  • 11/5/2024
City Of Chattanooga To Donate Vacant City-Owned Properties In Partnership With Chattanooga Land Bank Authority
  • 11/4/2024
The Boulder Group Arranges Sale Of Erlanger Health MOB Property
The Boulder Group Arranges Sale Of Erlanger Health MOB Property
  • 11/4/2024
Student Scene
2024 America Recycles Billboard Contest Winner Announced
2024 America Recycles Billboard Contest Winner Announced
  • 11/5/2024
UTC’s Dorothy And Jim Kennedy Health Sciences Building Breaks Ground
  • 11/4/2024
Tori Ball Brings Ukulele Lessons To Lookout Valley Elementary Through Fletcher Bright Fellowship
Tori Ball Brings Ukulele Lessons To Lookout Valley Elementary Through Fletcher Bright Fellowship
  • 11/4/2024
Living Well
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center To Host Diabetes Awareness Event
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center To Host Diabetes Awareness Event
  • 11/5/2024
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute To Host Screening Of "Carl The Collector"
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute To Host Screening Of "Carl The Collector"
  • 11/5/2024
Goodwill To Celebrate American Recycles Day With Donation Drive
Goodwill To Celebrate American Recycles Day With Donation Drive
  • 11/4/2024
Memories
DAR Promotes The Patriots And Pioneers Of America And Tennessee
DAR Promotes The Patriots And Pioneers Of America And Tennessee
  • 10/30/2024
Preserve Chattanooga Hires First Development Manager To Expand Preservation Work
Preserve Chattanooga Hires First Development Manager To Expand Preservation Work
  • 10/30/2024
Soddy-Daisy's Pioneer Day Set For Nov. 2
Soddy-Daisy's Pioneer Day Set For Nov. 2
  • 10/30/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Oh That Smell!
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Oh That Smell!
  • 11/5/2024
2024 Muzzleloader Season Starts Saturday
  • 11/5/2024
WMA Waterfowl Hunts Open Nov. 13-Dec. 3
  • 11/5/2024
Travel
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
  • 10/31/2024
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
  • 10/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
  • 10/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: To Vote Or Not to Vote - Is That The Question?
Bob Tamasy: To Vote Or Not to Vote - Is That The Question?
  • 11/4/2024
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church 13th Anniversary Service Is Nov. 17
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church 13th Anniversary Service Is Nov. 17
  • 11/4/2024
Rev. James Langston To Be Honored At Hillcrest Baptist Church
Rev. James Langston To Be Honored At Hillcrest Baptist Church
  • 11/3/2024
Obituaries
George W. Haynes, Jr.
George W. Haynes, Jr.
  • 11/5/2024
Mary Ann Stansberry
Mary Ann Stansberry
  • 11/5/2024
Carol Anne Mutter
Carol Anne Mutter
  • 11/5/2024