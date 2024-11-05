Steven Henry Wins In Catoosa County; Painter, Middleton Headed For Walker School Board Runoff

Steven Henry remains the chairman of the Catoosa County Commission after Tuesday's election.



Richard Thrape defeated Alex Brady for the District 3 seat.



Jeff Long was not opposed in District 1.



There were 35,222 ballots cast out of 46,062 active registered voters for a 76.47 percent turnout.

County Commission Chair

(R) Steven M. Henry 76.45%

(D) Greg Bentley 23.55%

County Commission District 3

(R) Richard Tharpe 76.85%

(D) Alex Brady 23.15%

County Commission District 1

(R) Jeff Long 100% (unopposed)

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes 73.76%

No 26.24%

Constitutional Amendment 2

Yes 57.15%

No 42.85%

Referendum Question A

Yes 73%

No 27%

Unopposed Winners:

(R) Sheriff Gary Sisk

(R) Tax Commissioner Gary Autry

(R) District Attorney Clayton Fuller

(R) Probate Judge Jeffrey D. Hullender

(R) Superior Court Clerk Tracy Brown

(R) Coroner Jimmy Spurling

(R) Chief Magistrate Judge Johnny Gass

In Walker County, Tina Painter was the top votegetter for the School Board, Post 3 seat and Travis Middleton was second. Ms. Painter got 33.28 percent of the vote.

There will be a runoff in December between Ms. Painter and Mr. Middleton.

Here are the final results:

Tina Painter 8,900

Travis Middleton 7,309

Rita Groh 5,552

Bill Oliver 4,979

Mike Carruth stepped down in July after serving 20 years.

Unopposed are Dennis Willerson in Post 1, Stacey Meeks in Post 4 and Phyllis White Hunter in Post 5.

For President, Walker County residents voted for:

Donald Trump 25,452

Kamala Harris 6,432