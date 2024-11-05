Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Large Lead To Retain GA House 14 Post; Colton Moore Returns To State Senate

Marjorie Taylor Greene easily retained her Georgia House District 14 seat.

The Republican defeated Democrat Shawn Harris.

The total was:

Marjorie Taylor Greene 240,731

Shawn Harris 132,549

Dade County's Colton Moore won re-election in Georgia Senate 53.

It was:

Colton Moore 70,251

Bart Alexander Bryant 18,891

Senator Moore said, “I am proud to announce that we have won tonight’s election. This victory is not just mine; it belongs to each and every one of you who stood by me, who volunteered their time, who shared our message, and who voted for our conservative America-First values.



"Together, we have shown that the spirit of true conservatism is alive and well in Northwest Georgia. As your Senator, I pledge to continue fighting for what is best for the people of Georgia. I will keep fighting for the principles that matter most to us: protecting our economy, defending our Bill of Rights, preserving the innocence of our children, and securing our southern border.



"I will stand up to the RINO establishment and the radical Democrats who seek to destroy our way of life and continue to do whatever it takes to protect our citizens.I want to thank my family for their unwavering support throughout this campaign. To the volunteers who tirelessly worked to spread our message and mobilize voters, your dedication has been the backbone of this campaign. Thank you for your commitment to our fight.



"To the voters of Northwest Georgia, thank you for placing your trust in me. You have delivered a resounding message that we will not stand idly by while our economy is destroyed, our constitutional rights are legislated away, our children are corrupted, and our southern border is left wide open. You have shown that we will not tolerate corruption and complacency in our government.

"There is a lot of work to be done, and I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work on behalf of the people of Northwest Georgia. Together, we will drain the swamp, restore integrity to our government, and ensure that our voices are heard."