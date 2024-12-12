Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Man Arrested After Shooting A Woman At Bojangles

  • Thursday, December 12, 2024
Damien Deshawn Bennett
Police were called to the Bojangles on Highway 58 on Monday after a woman was shot in the face.

Damien Deshawn Bennett, 21, of 4608 Beverly Kay Dr. in Chattanooga, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder.

Chattanooga Police officers received reports of a person shot at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Bojangles at 4417 Highway 58. They were told the victim was being transferred to the hospital via personal vehicle. They were also told that the suspected shooter, Damien Bennett, and his brother, Patrick Bennett, Jr., had fled the scene in a white Kia sedan.

Officers were able to apprehend the two and detained them for questioning.

The victim told police she and Patrick were in a verbal argument, and, during the course of the argument, he pulled a gun and pointed it in her face.
According to the victim, and corroborated by multiple on-scene witnesses, Damien also pulled a handgun and pointed it in her face. One witness said when Damien pointed his gun in the victim's face, he cursed, and then pulled the trigger. Video showed many witnesses were very near the victim, just a couple of feet away, when she was shot.

Patrick told police he had been in an argument with the victim, but had never pulled a gun on her. Video evidence and the statements of multiple witnesses proved that statement false. He said he had not seen his brother pull a gun, but that after the shot was fired, Damien began apologizing profusely to him. He also said that as the two fled the scene, Damien threw his gun out the window into a ditch. Damien told police much the same story and confessed to the shooting.

Police charged Patrick Bennett with aggravated assault and Damien Bennett was charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence.
