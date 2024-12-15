Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, December 15, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUANE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CARTER, MELANIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/29/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CHAMBERLAIN, TIMOTHY K
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/26/1966
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/27/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CLARK, HAROLD FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/31/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
CREED, COLTER LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/04/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CROSS, ANDREW JAYDEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/26/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DEBOW, WESLEY CHANCE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/17/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FIELDS, HEAVEN ELIZA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/18/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/16/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
HERRERA VICENTE, LUIS MOISES
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
JONES, LANDON AKEEM
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/25/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LAVENDER, PAUL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/12/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • LAMP AT END OF TRAIN
MACK, DIONNE LASHONDRA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/21/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • PUBLIC INDECENCY
MYERS, PATRICK ELLIOTT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • ASSAULT ON POLICE
OLGUIN, SERGIO BONITO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PARKER, MICHAEL ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/10/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
RAMIREZ-MORALES, RAFAEL PABLO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/01/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
RUFFNER, MICHAEL BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANFORD, VAN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/25/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SCHULTZ, DANIELL CATRIECE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/08/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
SKIPWORTH, JEREMY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DUI
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
SMITH, ANTIONE DEVON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/01/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
TABOR, BRITTANY JOANN GIBSON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TATE, BILLY
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 10/16/1952
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
THOMPSON, TALISHA JEANNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TOMAS-RAMIREZ, JOSUE EGUARDO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/02/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
WALLACE, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILKERSON, COLTON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/02/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, CAMERON DEQUINTEZ
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA




 

