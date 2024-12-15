Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ
2422 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374041642
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BELLIPANNI, MICHAEL TOWERY
625 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
UNDERAGE DRINKING
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUANE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CARTER, MELANIE DENISE
220 KETNER DRIVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
CHAMBERLAIN, TIMOTHY K
4805 HUNTER TRL RED BANK, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37373
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CHARLES, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
4913 SHORELINE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
CLARK, HAROLD FRANKLIN
7508 FLORENCE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
CREED, COLTER LEE
1201 LOWERL AVE SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CROSS, ANDREW JAYDEN
975 SHADOW LN HIXSON, 373431327
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FIELDS, HEAVEN ELIZA
3621 WILBURY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOMEZ, RHUANNY
820 GRASYVILLE RD RINGGOLD, 307366338
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
HADDOCK, ZACHARY ADAM
492 CASALOMA TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
HALE, EMMA RHIANNA
2412 W WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HERRERA VICENTE, LUIS MOISES
,
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
JOHNSON, DEMETRIUS JAMEL
9001 FRONTAGE RD CLEVLAND, 37306
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, LANDON AKEEM
715 RESERVOIR RD MARYVILLE, 37804
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KING, SHAELA MONEAY
850 RICHARDS RD APT K7 ANTIOCH, 37013
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LAVENDER, PAUL DEWAYNE
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LAMP AT END OF TRAIN
LEMLEY, WILLIAM DELBERT
6530 HIDEAWAY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MYERS, PATRICK ELLIOTT
235 PEACE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING ARREST
ASSAULT ON POLICE
OLGUIN, SERGIO BONITO
910 ODELL AVE GASTON, 35901
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PARKER, MICHAEL ANDERSON
4511 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
RAMIREZ-MORALES, RAFAEL PABLO
2200 BENNET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
RUFFNER, MICHAEL BRANDON
1770 SPRING PLACE TERRANCE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANFORD, VAN DEWAYNE
1264 JUDYS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SCHULTZ, DANIELL CATRIECE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
SKIPWORTH, JEREMY SCOTT
1329 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SMITH, ANTIONE DEVON
2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
TATE, BILLY
1108 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
THOMPSON, TALISHA JEANNE
3102 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062649
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TOMAS-RAMIREZ, JOSUE EGUARDO
2930 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
WALLACE, DAVID LEE
753 GUYLER ST RINGGOLD, 307362515
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILKERSON, COLTON
70 LINDA DR SAVANNAH, 38372
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUANE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CARTER, MELANIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/29/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|CHAMBERLAIN, TIMOTHY K
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/26/1966
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/27/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|CLARK, HAROLD FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/31/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|CREED, COLTER LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/04/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CROSS, ANDREW JAYDEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/26/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DEBOW, WESLEY CHANCE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/17/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|FIELDS, HEAVEN ELIZA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/18/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/16/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HERRERA VICENTE, LUIS MOISES
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|JONES, LANDON AKEEM
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/25/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LAVENDER, PAUL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/12/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- LAMP AT END OF TRAIN
|
|MACK, DIONNE LASHONDRA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/21/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- PUBLIC INDECENCY
|
|MYERS, PATRICK ELLIOTT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST
- ASSAULT ON POLICE
|
|OLGUIN, SERGIO BONITO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|PARKER, MICHAEL ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/10/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|RAMIREZ-MORALES, RAFAEL PABLO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/01/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
|
|RUFFNER, MICHAEL BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SANFORD, VAN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/25/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|SCHULTZ, DANIELL CATRIECE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/08/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SKIPWORTH, JEREMY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DUI
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
|
|SMITH, ANTIONE DEVON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/01/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TABOR, BRITTANY JOANN GIBSON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TATE, BILLY
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 10/16/1952
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|THOMPSON, TALISHA JEANNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TOMAS-RAMIREZ, JOSUE EGUARDO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/02/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
|
|WALLACE, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILKERSON, COLTON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/02/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, CAMERON DEQUINTEZ
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- EVADING ARREST
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|