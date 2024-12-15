Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/02/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/06/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUANE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CARTER, MELANIE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/29/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CHAMBERLAIN, TIMOTHY K

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/26/1966

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/27/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CLARK, HAROLD FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/31/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT CREED, COLTER LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/04/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROSS, ANDREW JAYDEN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/26/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DEBOW, WESLEY CHANCE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/17/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT FIELDS, HEAVEN ELIZA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/18/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/16/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE HERRERA VICENTE, LUIS MOISES

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/01/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE JONES, LANDON AKEEM

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/25/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LAVENDER, PAUL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/12/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LAMP AT END OF TRAIN MACK, DIONNE LASHONDRA

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/21/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PUBLIC INDECENCY MYERS, PATRICK ELLIOTT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/26/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST

ASSAULT ON POLICE OLGUIN, SERGIO BONITO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PARKER, MICHAEL ANDERSON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/10/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU RAMIREZ-MORALES, RAFAEL PABLO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/01/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY RUFFNER, MICHAEL BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANFORD, VAN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/25/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SCHULTZ, DANIELL CATRIECE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/08/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY SKIPWORTH, JEREMY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/07/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DUI

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED SMITH, ANTIONE DEVON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/01/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) TABOR, BRITTANY JOANN GIBSON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/16/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TATE, BILLY

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 10/16/1952

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY THOMPSON, TALISHA JEANNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/24/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TOMAS-RAMIREZ, JOSUE EGUARDO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/02/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA) WALLACE, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 06/11/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WILKERSON, COLTON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/02/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT WILLIAMS, CAMERON DEQUINTEZ

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/16/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



