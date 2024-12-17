Deputy Terminated After Pre-Disciplinary Hearing On Child Pornography Charges

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett held a pre-disciplinary hearing for Johnathan Allen per Civil Service guidelines. At the conclusion of the hearing, Sheriff Garrett terminated Allen’s employment effective immediately.

As Allen had met his probationary period under Civil Service Guidelines, he had the right to due process and the right to a pre-disciplinary hearing which the sheriff is mandated to follow. This includes the requirement for an employee to receive a mandatory 10-day notice of a scheduled pre-disciplinary hearing. Allen was served his formal notification on Dec. 7, while in custody at the York County Sheriff’s Office Jail in South Carolina and chose to attend Tuesday’s hearing virtually from the facility where he remains.

During the pre-disciplinary hearing, Sheriff Garrett delivered this statement to Allen at the conclusion of the hearing:

“Mr. Allen, to say I am shocked by these charges is an understatement, especially from someone who represents this Office [HCSO]. You preyed upon a child, one of the most egregious things a person can do. You embarrassed this agency, you’ve lost the trust and embarrassed the people of this county and this office, and the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office who work here. You are fired effective immediately. If I could have fired you the day this was found out, I would have done it that day; however, I am mandated to give you this hearing and you’ve had it. You are fired effective immediately.”

Immediately following the hearing, Sheriff Garrett directed the HCSO Training & Professional Development Unit to submit documentation to the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards & Training (P.O.S.T.) Commission to request his decertification as a certified peace officer in the state of Tennessee.

Allen was placed on administrative leave with pay on Dec. 5, pending a pre-disciplinary hearing after a joint investigation was conducted with the York County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina and the HCSO. Allen was arrested on warrants from South Carolina for three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of criminal solicitation of a minor. Once booked, Allen waived his right to extradition and was immediately transported to York County, S.C.