Solemn City Council Pays High Tribute To Councilwoman Carol Berz; To Rename FJC For Her

A solemn City Council on Tuesday paid high tribute to Councilwoman Carol Berz, who died unexpectedly last Wednesday.

A large photograph of Ms. Berz was at her usual council seat along with a handsome wreathe. After comments were made by the council and administration, those present filed by her accustomed spot and left carnations at the base of the wreathe.

The council plans to rename the Family Justice Center as the Carol Berz Family Justice Center.

Councilman Ken Smith said, "I clearly have not come to terms that she will not be walking through that door again. I miss her deeply already."

Councilman Darrin Ledford called the longtime Brainerd representative "an extraordinary person who was a mentor to many." He noted her frequent comment, "What does yes look like?"

Citing her annual work on the city budget, he said, "Carol will never be matched."

Councilman Isiah Hester recalled her work with the Family Justice Center and the Mayor's Council on Women.

Councilwoman Jenny Hill said Ms. Berz was "a spitfire. She set a strong role model for women who seek to be leaders in their community."

Councilwoman Raquetta Dotson remembered her "connectedness," noting she would link particular people with groups, such as introducing her to 100 Black Women.

Ms. Berz was also described as "classy, and she could be sassy when she needed to be."

Mayor Tim Kelly said, "When I got the news it hit me like a ton of bricks. It never seemed possible that we would lose her. Her spirit was so vibrant and alive."

He called her "a great Chattanoogan who had a heart for people. When she would tell you something she meant to carry it out."

Ms. Berz was also praised by her former colleagues Yusuf Hakeem and Anthony Byrd.

Regina McDevitt, executive director of the Family Justice Center, termed Ms. Berz "a force of nature. She dedicated her life to making Chattanooga a better place."