Jimmy Carter Dies At 100

  Sunday, December 29, 2024

James Earl Carter, Jr., former 39th president of the United States, has died at the age of 100.

President Carter visited the Hamilton County Courthouse when he was running for president.

Many Chattanoogans went to his hometown of Plains, Ga. to hear him teach Sunday School.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga CEO Jens Christensen said, “After leaving office, President Carter and his wife Rosalyn were tireless supporters and dedicated volunteers of Habitat. As we mark his passing, we do so with gratitude for a life of service that sets a high bar for all of us.”

Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Hendrell Remus said, "Today, we join the nation and the world in mourning the loss of President Jimmy Carter, a leader defined by selflessness and compassion. As the 39th President, he championed human rights, peace, and fairness, always putting the American people first.

"Beyond the presidency, his unwavering dedication to service continued through The Carter Center and his work with Habitat for Humanity, leaving a global legacy of humanity.

"President Jimmy Carter’s legacy is a beacon of hope, compassion, and moral courage. He leaves behind an indelible mark on the hearts of the American people and the global community. As we reflect on his extraordinary life, let us honor his memory by striving to emulate his enduring commitment to kindness and service. We pray for the family of President Carter."


Jimmy Carter Dies At 100
  12/29/2024
No. 15/13 Lady Vols Soar Past Eagles, 114-50, To Remain Unbeaten
  12/29/2024
  12/29/2024
  12/29/2024
  12/28/2024
  12/28/2024
  12/29/2024

  12/28/2024

  12/27/2024

  12/27/2024
  12/27/2024
  12/27/2024
  12/26/2024
  12/26/2024
  12/27/2024
  12/27/2024
  12/29/2024
  12/27/2024
  12/24/2024
  12/29/2024
  12/29/2024
  12/26/2024
  12/23/2024
  12/24/2024
  12/24/2024
  12/28/2024
  12/25/2024
  12/28/2024
  12/27/2024
  12/23/2024
  12/15/2024
  12/17/2024
  12/17/2024
  12/14/2024
  12/27/2024
  12/27/2024
  12/29/2024
  12/27/2024
  12/19/2024
  12/5/2024
  12/23/2024
  12/26/2024
  12/23/2024
  12/26/2024
  • 12/26/2024
  12/20/2024
  12/20/2024
  12/20/2024
  12/19/2024
  12/26/2024
  12/23/2024
  12/23/2024
  12/27/2024
  12/17/2024
  12/18/2024
  12/23/2024
  12/17/2024
  12/17/2024
  12/20/2024
  12/12/2024
  12/10/2024
  12/28/2024
  12/27/2024
  12/27/2024
  12/28/2024
  12/28/2024
  12/28/2024