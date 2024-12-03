Fire Destroys Home In Birchwood Tuesday Morning

Fire destroyed a home in the Birchwood area early this morning.Three adults at 5416 Highway 60 were awoke at 1:06 a.m. by their dog barking, to find the back of their home was fully involved with fire. The family evacuated the home quickly without injury and called 911 reporting the fire.Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene, reporting a manufactured home was fully involved with fire.Since firefighters confirmed everyone was out of the home, they conducted a defensive attack to contain the fire to the structure.No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.Highway 58 Fire Chief Mark Hutchings said, "The cause of the fire is undetermined and the home is a total loss.”A mutual aid response was requested for Tri-Community VFD to cover any additional emergency calls in the Highway 58 fire district. The American Red Cross will be assisting three adults with their emergency needs.