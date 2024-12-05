Cleveland Man Wanted In 2023 Shooting Is Arrested In Arizona

A Cleveland man who was wanted in a shooting in 2023 has been arrested in Arizona.

In March of 2023, the Cleveland Police Criminal Investigations Division responded to the Classy Cat on Inman Street on a call of a shooting. Cleveland Police Department officers encountered two women who had been shot.

The investigations division identified the suspect as Brandon Crofton. Crofton fled the state and could not be located. Warrants were issued on Crofton for attempted first-degree murder (2), possession of firearm during a felony, reckless endangerment with serious injury/use of a deadly weapon.

The Cleveland Police Department requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service. The agencies worked together, exhausting a tremendous amount of man hours, conducting interviews, and utilizing various investigative techniques to obtain a reliable source, which ultimately led law enforcement to Glendale, Az.

During a surveillance operation, the U.S. Marshals Service in Arizona observed Crofton in a vehicle and apprehended him, without incident, at a local business. Crofton is now awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.