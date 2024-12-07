Woodlands Fire Breaks Out On The Side Of Lookout Mountain

Several agencies, including Chattanooga Fire, were working on Saturday to tackle a brush fire on the side of Lookout Mountain.

At 6:46 a.m., CFD companies were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Scenic Highway after 911 received several calls about a fire in the woods.

Access to the area that is burning has been challenging for firefighters so brush trucks and UTVs are being used.

Tennessee Forestry, CFD, Lookout Mountain FD, CPD and Hamilton County EMS have responded. Drones are being used to show the scope of the fire and firefighters are working together using different trails to extinguish it.

There have been no injuries or structural endangerment to report at this time.

Squad 1, Engine 1, Ladder 1, Engine 14, Squad 20, Engine 3, Battalion 1, Battalion 3 and CFD Special Ops are on the call.