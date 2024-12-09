Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, December 9, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARNOLD, JIMMY LEE 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BITTENBENDER, CHRISTA HOLLY 
6200 HOLIDAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374123932 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRAIG, HENRY MONROE 
8030 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DAVIS, BILLY WAYNE 
727 E 11ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE ALABAMA

DAVIS, BRAYDEN 
8629 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DILL, CHRISY L 
6923 BARTER DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DONEGAN, NATHANIEL DAYWON 
4712 Jersey Pike Chattanooga, 374162330 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

ELLIOTT, SHAMMARIE SHAWNTA 
518 CHEROKEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PETITION TO REVOKE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI

FOSTER, DEANGELO MARCEL 
1016 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111428 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FRANKLIN, CHRISTOPHER DANTE 
3987 N QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

GREEN, JAMES DANIEL 
8750 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JACKSON, LAKISHA NICOLE 
1322 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063017 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JENKINS, SANIH DESHAWN 
3012 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071252 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

JIMENEZ, ANIBAL 
308 JORDAN RD TALLASSEE, 36078 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LICENSE REQUIRED

JONES, MARCUS LEE 
7609 BONNIE DR Chattanooga, 374163512 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCLEAN, LYDIA KEECHARLA 
4614 LOCKINGTON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STATE'S WITNESS

MINSHEW, DAVID LEE 
620 MOHAWK STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ ARCHILA, EMERSON NMI 
1810 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ-SIMON, QUEVI APARICIO 
2800 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

PICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO 
7641 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163519 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

POND, JOSHUA HEATH 
1628 KEY WEST AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBBERY

POTEET, JEREMY GORDON 
531 MARION AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBBERY

PURNELL, JOSHUA TAYLOR 
5293 Spriggs St Chattanooga, 374122768 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

RAPER, ROBERT DEAN 
1409 BONNELIA CIR.

SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TONEY, TERRANCE LARENTA 
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WALSH, JESSICA COLLEEN 
1563 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WELLINTON, BREANNA LESHELL 
566 TINKERBELL CIRCLE FLINSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

