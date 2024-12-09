Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ARNOLD, JIMMY LEE
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BITTENBENDER, CHRISTA HOLLY
6200 HOLIDAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374123932
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRAIG, HENRY MONROE
8030 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVIS, BILLY WAYNE
727 E 11ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE ALABAMA
DAVIS, BRAYDEN
8629 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DILL, CHRISY L
6923 BARTER DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DONEGAN, NATHANIEL DAYWON
4712 Jersey Pike Chattanooga, 374162330
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
ELLIOTT, SHAMMARIE SHAWNTA
518 CHEROKEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PETITION TO REVOKE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI
FOSTER, DEANGELO MARCEL
1016 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111428
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FRANKLIN, CHRISTOPHER DANTE
3987 N QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
GREEN, JAMES DANIEL
8750 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JACKSON, LAKISHA NICOLE
1322 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063017
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JENKINS, SANIH DESHAWN
3012 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071252
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
JIMENEZ, ANIBAL
308 JORDAN RD TALLASSEE, 36078
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LICENSE REQUIRED
JONES, MARCUS LEE
7609 BONNIE DR Chattanooga, 374163512
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCLEAN, LYDIA KEECHARLA
4614 LOCKINGTON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STATE'S WITNESS
MINSHEW, DAVID LEE
620 MOHAWK STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ ARCHILA, EMERSON NMI
1810 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ-SIMON, QUEVI APARICIO
2800 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
PICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO
7641 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163519
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
POND, JOSHUA HEATH
1628 KEY WEST AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBBERY
POTEET, JEREMY GORDON
531 MARION AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBBERY
PURNELL, JOSHUA TAYLOR
5293 Spriggs St Chattanooga, 374122768
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RAPER, ROBERT DEAN
1409 BONNELIA CIR.
SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TONEY, TERRANCE LARENTA
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WALSH, JESSICA COLLEEN
1563 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WELLINTON, BREANNA LESHELL
566 TINKERBELL CIRCLE FLINSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
