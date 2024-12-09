Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

RAPER, ROBERT DEAN

1409 BONNELIA CIR.

SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTONEY, TERRANCE LARENTA3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWALSH, JESSICA COLLEEN1563 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WELLINTON, BREANNA LESHELL566 TINKERBELL CIRCLE FLINSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ARNOLD, JIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/18/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FAILURE TO APPEAR BITTENBENDER, CHRISTA HOLLY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/20/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, BILLY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/18/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE ALABAMA DAVIS, BRAYDEN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/02/2004

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DILL, CHRISY L

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/23/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DONEGAN, NATHANIEL DAYWON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/26/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED ELLIOTT, SHAMMARIE SHAWNTA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/15/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI FOSTER, DEANGELO MARCEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FRANKLIN, CHRISTOPHER DANTE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/13/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED GREEN, JAMES DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/13/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JACKSON, LAKISHA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/01/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JENKINS, SANIH DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/24/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE JIMENEZ, ANIBAL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/28/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LICENSE REQUIRED JONES, MARCUS LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/09/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MCLEAN, LYDIA KEECHARLA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/26/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Charge(s):

STATE'S WITNESS PEREZ ARCHILA, EMERSON NMI

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/16/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ-SIMON, QUEVI APARICIO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/01/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION PICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE POND, JOSHUA HEATH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/07/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBBERY POTEET, JEREMY GORDON

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/18/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBBERY

PURNELL, JOSHUA TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT RAPER, ROBERT DEAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/19/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF TONEY, TERRANCE LARENTA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/03/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WALSH, JESSICA COLLEEN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





