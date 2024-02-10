Latest Headlines

Truck Driver In Critical Condition After Being Shot By His Trainee At Pilot In Cleveland

  • Saturday, February 10, 2024

A truck driver shot the man who was training him at a Pilot Travel Center in Cleveland on Friday night, law enforcement said..

At approximately 11:30 p.m.,, a gunshot was reported at the Pilot at 281 Pleasant Grove Road.  An argument had occurred between co-drivers of a transport company who were later identified as Djamel Mahouz, 35, and his trainee, 23, both out of state residents.

 The argument was regarding Riley accusing Mahouz of stealing his cell phone; a scuffle broke out between the two, in their truck, wherein Riley shot Mahouz once with a 9mm semi-auto Glock pistol. 

 Mahouz then left the truck and went inside the Pilot gas station, where he collapsed from a gunshot wound to the chest.  Riley was quickly apprehended by Cleveland Police Department officers.

Mahouz is in critical condition.

Jontrell Riley is being charged with attempted second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.


