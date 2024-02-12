Latest Headlines

Valleybrook Residents Riled About Pratt Project, But It Gets OK

  • Monday, February 12, 2024

Valleybrook residents said they have a number of concerns about a nearby project by Pratt and Associates, but the Planning Commission gave the development its blessing.

The Pratt group was asking to change an earlier approved Planned Unit Development (PUD) at the site near where Cassandra Smith Road meets Hixson Pike at Publix.

The request was to go from 7.3 acres with 44 units to 7.75 acres with 62 units.

Ian Blackmore of Pratt said the firm had planned to build a product almost identical to the nearby two-story Nestledown units. However, he said older residents are now favoring single-story homes. He said six of the taller Nestledown homes are sitting vacant.

The new one-story villa style homes will be "zero maintenance," he said.

Greg Taylor, president of Friends of Hixson, said 254 residents with concerns about the project had signed a petition.

He said the Pratt group had removed all the vegetation. "It's horrible to look at."

Mr. Taylor said a large amount of fill was brought in so that its elevation is now within two feet of the top of privacy fences at adjacent homes.

Rick Nelson said he has an eight-foot fence and he now can see "the belt buckles" of people walking on the Pratt side.

There were also concerns about a planned dog park giving off noise and smells. Mr. Blackmore said it was placed near Hixson Pike as far away from homes as possible.

There will also be a playground and pickleball area.

Mr. Blackmore said it earlier appeared that a concrete basin with four walls would be required for the detention area. He said that will now be an earthen basin. 

Planning Commission members asked the Pratt group to continue working with the Valleybrook group prior to the case going to the City Council. 

