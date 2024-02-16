Latest Headlines

School Board Adds More Teacher Planning Half-Days

  • Friday, February 16, 2024
  • Hannah Campbell

The Hamilton County School Board approved an amendment to add four half-days to the 2024-2025 calendar for professional development.

The move converts two full snow days into teacher planning half-days on four Wednesdays, for seven total half-days. Now every month except October and January has a half-day for teacher planning.

"We’ve been having this conversation for a long time,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Sonia Stewart, who said elementary school teachers especially want and need the planning half-days. They don’t have enough planning time scheduled into a normal day, she said.

She said the half-days are set every four weeks to fit curriculum cycles, so teachers can update their lesson plans throughout the year.

“The parents hate half days,” said school board member Rhonda Thurman, who voted against the measure along with board member Joe Wingate. Parents have to pay for childcare offered by the school system, she said.

Otherwise, parents hire babysitters, take the day off or leave small children at home alone, she said, and often teachers will tell the students they don’t need to come to school at all on half-days, she said.

“I have a problem with all these half days,” Ms. Thurman said. “They’re just wasted time at school.”
“The parents need to be put in this conversation somehow,” she said.

The state mandates that schools have 180 school days a year. The Hamilton County day is 30 minutes longer than the requirement, giving it 13 days to play with for emergencies and professional development.

The new calendar sets aside seven days for professional development, including half days, and six for emergencies or weather, instead of the eight designated this year.

FUNDING FOR SCHOOL BUILDINGS

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp will speak with an “expert” for cost estimates for the major facilities projects, Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson told the board, to give the board and the Hamilton County Commission “clear numbers and better ideas moving forward.”

The school board will incorporate these estimates and the latest bond issue details into its budget over the next two months. School board finance committee Chairman Marco Perez said a budget should be ready for approval in April and delivered to the County Commission for deliberation and a vote in June.

In January the County School Board unanimously passed a building program priority list. The projects, listed in years 1-3 of a long-range plan, are due to cost well in excess of $200 million.
The new Gateway School off W. MLK Boulevard, which is to include a new location for Center for the Creative Arts, is at the top of the school board list. Tied for second were a new Clifton Hills Elementary and a new elementary school for students at Alpine Crest, Rivermont and Dupont Schools.

Next was moving Dalewood Middle School to the Brainerd High campus and then a new Soddy Daisy Middle School. A new school for Soddy Daisy Middle at its current site was preferred by board members over the option of combining the school with Soddy Daisy High School.

RACING THE STATE IN MINIMUM TEACHER SALARIES

Dr. Robertson and the board are exploring options to raise the minimum teacher salary to $50,000. In May 2023 Governor Bill Lee signed a bill pledging to meet that minimum by the 2026-2027 school year.

“We are committed to getting to $50,000 before the state gets to $50,000,” Dr. Robertson said.


Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: UTC Women Celebrating 50 Years
Randy Smith: UTC Women Celebrating 50 Years
  • Sports
  • 2/16/2024
School Board Adds More Teacher Planning Half-Days
  • Breaking News
  • 2/16/2024
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Thursday, February 15th
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/16/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/16/2024
Mocs Tennis Hosts Lipscomb, Troy
  • Sports
  • 2/15/2024
Covenant Wraps Up Regular Season With 90-85 Road Loss
  • Sports
  • 2/15/2024
Breaking News
School Board Adds More Teacher Planning Half-Days
  • 2/16/2024

The Hamilton County School Board approved an amendment to add four half-days to the 2024-2025 calendar for professional development. The move converts two full snow days into teacher planning ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/16/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN 1118 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth VIOLATION ... more

CARTA Plans To Recoup $4.1 Million In Unpaid Parking Tickets
  • 2/15/2024

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority plans to aggressively recoup $4.1 million in unpaid parking tickets. Director of Parking and Special Projects Brent Matthews reported ... more

Breaking News
Several Apartments Damaged From Overnight Fire In Hixson
Several Apartments Damaged From Overnight Fire In Hixson
  • 2/15/2024
Video Caught Chaotic Scene Of Murder On S. Lyerly Street
Video Caught Chaotic Scene Of Murder On S. Lyerly Street
  • 2/15/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/15/2024
East Hamilton Middle School Student Charged With Threats At School
  • 2/14/2024
City, County Delay Action On Stadium Project For Another Week
  • 2/14/2024
Opinion
CHI Memorial Wants To Be The Highest-Paid Hospital In Tennessee - And Response From CHI Memorial
  • 2/15/2024
A Messaging Problem
  • 2/16/2024
Rep. Fleischmann Wants To Give Critical Support To The Ukraine
  • 2/16/2024
Celebrate Presidents' Day
  • 2/16/2024
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 16
  • 2/16/2024
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: As Kansas City Should Again Motivate Us, When It Comes To Gun Violence, What Are We Waiting For
Mark Wiedmer: As Kansas City Should Again Motivate Us, When It Comes To Gun Violence, What Are We Waiting For
  • 2/15/2024
Randy Smith: UTC Women Celebrating 50 Years
Randy Smith: UTC Women Celebrating 50 Years
  • 2/16/2024
Huff Scores 31 In Mocs Big Win Over Visiting ETSU
  • 2/15/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
Mocs Tennis Hosts Lipscomb, Troy
  • 2/15/2024
Happenings
Ringgold Youth Council Debuts Interview Series “A Night Out With Living Legends”
  • 2/15/2024
Delivering More Than The Mail
Delivering More Than The Mail
  • 2/16/2024
Jerry Summers: Henry County And Paris, Tn.
Jerry Summers: Henry County And Paris, Tn.
  • 2/15/2024
Glenn Jacobs Speaks At Reagan Day Dinner Feb. 24
Glenn Jacobs Speaks At Reagan Day Dinner Feb. 24
  • 2/16/2024
The Painted Dress Is New Business Venture By Artist Bonny Burbank Shuptrine
The Painted Dress Is New Business Venture By Artist Bonny Burbank Shuptrine
  • 2/15/2024
Entertainment
Chart Topping Songwriters Pam Gadd, Irene Kelley And Brennen Leigh Play At WoodSongs Dalton Feb. 24
Chart Topping Songwriters Pam Gadd, Irene Kelley And Brennen Leigh Play At WoodSongs Dalton Feb. 24
  • 2/16/2024
Lee University’s Faculty Brass Quintet To Perform With Student Brass Ensemble Monday
  • 2/16/2024
International Pianist Wei To Perform With Southern Adventist University’s Symphony Orchestra
International Pianist Wei To Perform With Southern Adventist University’s Symphony Orchestra
  • 2/16/2024
Best of Grizzard- Living Alone
Best of Grizzard- Living Alone
  • 2/16/2024
Secrets About Dragons Revealed In Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s Next Production
  • 2/15/2024
Opinion
CHI Memorial Wants To Be The Highest-Paid Hospital In Tennessee - And Response From CHI Memorial
  • 2/15/2024
A Messaging Problem
  • 2/16/2024
Rep. Fleischmann Wants To Give Critical Support To The Ukraine
  • 2/16/2024
Dining
Paul Payne: Losing The Long Horn Means A Piece Of Our Heritage Is Forever Gone
Paul Payne: Losing The Long Horn Means A Piece Of Our Heritage Is Forever Gone
  • 2/15/2024
Chattanooga Seafood Bash On The River Returns April 26-28 With New Procedures
  • 2/15/2024
BIG PIG BBQ Festival Set For May 11
  • 2/14/2024
Business/Government
Tennessee January Revenues Were Less Than Budgeted Estimates
  • 2/16/2024
HHM CPAs Adds 3 Senior Tax Managers
  • 2/16/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/16/2024
Real Estate
Apartments In Red Bank Sell For $7 Million
  • 2/15/2024
Kadi Brown: 2024 January Market Report
Kadi Brown: 2024 January Market Report
  • 2/15/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 8-14
  • 2/15/2024
Student Scene
After 50 Fantastic Years, McCallie's Cleve Latham Calls It A Career
After 50 Fantastic Years, McCallie's Cleve Latham Calls It A Career
  • 2/15/2024
Southern Adventist University’s Chemistry Department Collaborates With McKee Foods
  • 2/15/2024
Lee University's Pope Earns PhD
Lee University's Pope Earns PhD
  • 2/15/2024
Living Well
Don Mueller Appointed As New CEO Of Siskin Children’s Institute
Don Mueller Appointed As New CEO Of Siskin Children’s Institute
  • 2/15/2024
Rotaract Club Of Chattanooga Pickleball Classic Fundraiser For Chambliss Center For Children Set For May 18
  • 2/15/2024
Bronze Star And Pat Tillman Award Recipient To Speak At Siskin Hospital Possibilities Event
  • 2/14/2024
Memories
Remembering All Who Enjoyed The Long Horn Restaurant
Remembering All Who Enjoyed The Long Horn Restaurant
  • 2/16/2024
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events Celebrating Black History Month
  • 1/30/2024
Judge Russell Bean Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Feb. 12
  • 1/29/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Bug-Eyed Flip And The Bob Brandy Show
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Bug-Eyed Flip And The Bob Brandy Show
  • 2/14/2024
1 Day TFWC February Meeting Set For Nashville
  • 2/10/2024
Soddy Daisy’s 3rd Annual Arbor Day Celebration To Be Led By Vietnam Veterans At Veterans Park
  • 2/9/2024
Travel
Chattanooga Featured In The Upcoming Episode Of Traveling With Denella TV Series
  • 2/9/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 42: Companion Animals 2
  • 2/6/2024
Withers Collection Museum & Gallery On Beale Street In Memphis Added As New Site Along The U.S. Civil Rights Trail
Withers Collection Museum & Gallery On Beale Street In Memphis Added As New Site Along The U.S. Civil Rights Trail
  • 2/6/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: "Keep on Keepin' On" - Easier Said Than Done
Bob Tamasy: "Keep on Keepin' On" - Easier Said Than Done
  • 2/15/2024
Illuminate Art And Faith Conference Is April 4-5
  • 2/15/2024
Kevin Williams Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Feb. 18
Kevin Williams Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Feb. 18
  • 2/14/2024
Obituaries
James "Jimmy" Allen Bolt
James "Jimmy" Allen Bolt
  • 2/16/2024
Adam Christopher Lindsey
Adam Christopher Lindsey
  • 2/16/2024
Blake Austin Miller
Blake Austin Miller
  • 2/16/2024
Area Obituaries
Crowden, Timothy Christopher (Cleveland)
Crowden, Timothy Christopher (Cleveland)
  • 2/16/2024
Hewitt, George Cleckler "Rusty" II (Rock Spring)
Hewitt, George Cleckler "Rusty" II (Rock Spring)
  • 2/16/2024
Benicoff, Venita Fay (Jasper)
Benicoff, Venita Fay (Jasper)
  • 2/15/2024