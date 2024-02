Two men face second-degree murder charges in the overdose death of 36-year-old Skyler Lynn Skiles.

Ms. Skiles, the mother of two children, died last Aug. 26.

The Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted William Charles Foster, 47, and Christopher Lee Roddy, 31.

The indictments say they "recklessly distributed" fentanyl and meth to Ms. Skiles and that was the cause of her death.