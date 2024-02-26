2 Arrested On Drug Charges In Walker County

Two people were arrested Monday on drug charges in Walker County.

Agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant at 10 Reece Street, Rossville. Agents located Katelyn Christina Cox, 32, and Sean William King, 33, inside the residence.

Agents located a trafficking amount of fentanyl inside the residence, as well as an amount of methamphetamine and several methadone pills.

Ms. Cox and King were both charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a schedule II drug.

King also had a warrant through the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office for a failure to appear.