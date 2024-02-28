Latest Headlines

Dr. Andrew W. White Named New President At Cleveland State Community College

  • Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Andrew White
Andrew White

The Tennessee Board of Regents on Thursday appointed Dr. Andrew W. White as the next president of Cleveland State Community College.

He is senior director of the Fast Forward program at Belmont University and was previously dean of the business and technology division at Volunteer State Community College.

Dr. White earned a Doctor of Education degree in Education Leadership at the Rossier School of Education at the University of Southern California, a Master of Science in Public Administration from Central Michigan University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Tennessee.

Christopher W. Ayers is the next president of Tennessee College of Applied Technology Harriman, and John Penn Ridgeway is the next president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Henry/Carroll.

The three new presidents were among sets of finalists selected by search advisory committees at each of the three colleges. The finalists, three at each college, participated in public forums on the respective campuses during the last month. After reviewing public and campus community input from the forums and conducting final interviews, TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings recommended each of the three new leaders to the Board of Regents. She and the Regents who led the search committees commended all the finalists as excellent candidates.

During a special called meeting on Thursday, the board voted unanimously to appoint each candidate.

Dr. White will assume his duties at Cleveland State April 1, succeeding former President Ty Stone and interim President Ray Brooks. As director of Belmont University’s Fast Forward program, Dr. White leads the university’s efforts to create partnerships to improve post-secondary completion, education equity, and economic mobility for underserved students and underemployed adults through success in high demand jobs. After a 20-year career as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, he joined the University of Tennessee in 2007 and held administrative roles in UT’s Haslam College of Business before accepting a position as dean of the business and technology division at Volunteer State Community College in 2019.

“It’s an honor to be selected by the Regents as the next president at Cleveland State Community College,” Dr. White said. “I look forward to serving the college’s students and the faculty, staff, and community partners who support them. Cleveland State has been transforming and enriching the lives of students and fueling the economic success of southeast Tennessee for decades. It's an honor to join the team that is carrying on that great tradition.”

· Cleveland State: https://www.tbr.edu/hr/executivesearches/president-cleveland-state-community-college.

Thursday’s meeting was livestreamed and is archived for viewing anytime on the TBR website at https://www.tbr.edu/board/february-28-2024-special-called-board-meeting.

Latest Headlines
TSSAA Board Of Control Concludes February Meeting
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/28/2024
2 People Shot On Fagan Street
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2024
Roofing Supervisor At Local Firm Gets 108 Months For Selling Meth
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2024
Stevenson, Ala., Woman Gets 14 Months, Must Repay $120,025 In COVID Scheme
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2024
Controlled Burn Of Maclellan Island Postponed Due To Poor Weather Conditions
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2024
Drugs Prevalent Where 3 Children Lived On 15th Avenue; 2-Year-Old Died Of Fentanyl Overdose
Drugs Prevalent Where 3 Children Lived On 15th Avenue; 2-Year-Old Died Of Fentanyl Overdose
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2024
Breaking News
Roofing Supervisor At Local Firm Gets 108 Months For Selling Meth
  • 2/28/2024

A former lead supervisor for a roofing company in Chattanooga has been sentenced to serve 108 months in federal prison for dealing in meth. Hunter Coy, 25, appeared before Judge Curtis Collier. ... more

Stevenson, Ala., Woman Gets 14 Months, Must Repay $120,025 In COVID Scheme
  • 2/28/2024

A Stevenson, Ala., woman was sentenced to 14 months’ imprisonment on Wednesday after being convicted of mail fraud involving a scheme to defraud COVID-19 unemployment programs in several states. ... more

Controlled Burn Of Maclellan Island Postponed Due To Poor Weather Conditions
  • 2/28/2024

Audobon Acres has canceled the Tuesday, March 5th controlled burn of Maclellan Island due to poor weather conditions. A new proposed date will be announced shortly. more

Breaking News
Urban Story Ventures Plans Redevelopment In East Ridge With 13-Acre Shopping Center Acquisition
Urban Story Ventures Plans Redevelopment In East Ridge With 13-Acre Shopping Center Acquisition
  • 2/28/2024
County Reaches $150,000 Settlement In Lawsuit Brought By Rapper Who Was Kicked During Arrest
  • 2/28/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/28/2024
City, County Vote Unanimously To Approve Stadium Project
  • 2/27/2024
Signal Mountain Utilizing Some Part-Time Firefighters As Cost-Saving Measure
  • 2/27/2024
Opinion
This Is How The Sausage Is Made
  • 2/28/2024
Will We Ever Push Back? - And Response
  • 2/27/2024
Democratic View Of Top State Senate Issues - Feb. 28
  • 2/28/2024
Why Local Control Of Education Matters
  • 2/27/2024
He Keeps Popping Up For A Reason
  • 2/26/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: Allow Court Storming Only If You Can Protect Losing Team
Wiedmer: Allow Court Storming Only If You Can Protect Losing Team
  • 2/27/2024
Randy Smith: Court Storming Needs To Be Banned
Randy Smith: Court Storming Needs To Be Banned
  • 2/28/2024
Paul Payne: LIV Golf’s Nashville Plans Serves As Another Wake-Up Call For PGA Tour
Paul Payne: LIV Golf’s Nashville Plans Serves As Another Wake-Up Call For PGA Tour
  • 2/27/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
Vols Top High Point, 7-4, To Stay Perfect At Home
  • 2/28/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Joe Theismann Discusses Support For Washington, Notre Dame And Scouting While In Town
John Shearer: Joe Theismann Discusses Support For Washington, Notre Dame And Scouting While In Town
  • 2/28/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Outward Appearances
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Outward Appearances
  • 2/28/2024
Did You Know? Highest And Best Offer
Did You Know? Highest And Best Offer
  • 2/28/2024
20th Annual Friends Of Scouting Luncheon Raises $207,786
  • 2/28/2024
Boys & Girls Clubs Of Chattanooga Announces Teen Leadership Awards And Scholarships
  • 2/28/2024
Entertainment
National TV Costs Drive Rate Increase For EPB Fi TV Subscribers
  • 2/24/2024
Ross And Rocky Lynch Bring The Driver Era Tour To The Signal April 16
Ross And Rocky Lynch Bring The Driver Era Tour To The Signal April 16
  • 2/26/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Weather Reporting
Best Of Grizzard - Weather Reporting
  • 2/27/2024
Best of Grizzard - New Mayor Candidates?
Best of Grizzard - New Mayor Candidates?
  • 2/23/2024
Local Students Win National Awards At 2024 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta
  • 2/23/2024
Opinion
This Is How The Sausage Is Made
  • 2/28/2024
Will We Ever Push Back? - And Response
  • 2/27/2024
Democratic View Of Top State Senate Issues - Feb. 28
  • 2/28/2024
Dining
Chattanooga Food Truck And Craft Beer Festival Coming To Coolidge Park March 23
  • 2/27/2024
General Assembly Passes Bill Making Cleveland The ‘Hot Slaw’ Capital
  • 2/22/2024
Rodizio Grill Downtown Chattanooga Announces New Ownership
  • 2/21/2024
Business/Government
City Of Lakesite Launches New And Improved Website
City Of Lakesite Launches New And Improved Website
  • 2/27/2024
Wacker Charleston Team Members Receive 2023 Presidential Spotlight Value Award
  • 2/27/2024
Disorder Call Leads To Active Felony Warrant Apprehension - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/28/2024
Real Estate
Sperry Commercial Global Affilates Expands In Tennessee Wth RealSmart As Its Latest Affiliate
Sperry Commercial Global Affilates Expands In Tennessee Wth RealSmart As Its Latest Affiliate
  • 2/26/2024
Kadi Brown: Navigating Offers With Precision And Grace
Kadi Brown: Navigating Offers With Precision And Grace
  • 2/21/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 15-21
  • 2/22/2024
Student Scene
Rotary Club Honors Influential Educators
Rotary Club Honors Influential Educators
  • 2/28/2024
Signal Mountain Student Wins Competitive Literary Grant
  • 2/28/2024
GNTC Receives Coveted Designations, Looks Forward To Signing Day
  • 2/28/2024
Living Well
O-Negative Supplies Hit Dangerously Low Levels
  • 2/28/2024
Partnership With Erlanger Providing Job Shadowing Experience For 76 UTC Students
  • 2/28/2024
Goodwill To Host Opportunity Connect Event In East Brainerd
  • 2/26/2024
Memories
SDMHA Regional History Fair Set For Saturday
  • 2/19/2024
Battlefields Saved Through The Civil War Sites Preservation Fund Grants
  • 2/27/2024
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
  • 2/19/2024
Outdoors
Greene County Poaching Results In Lifetime Hunting Bans
  • 2/27/2024
John Shearer: Learning From Parks Advocate Gil Penalosa What Makes A Good Park
John Shearer: Learning From Parks Advocate Gil Penalosa What Makes A Good Park
  • 2/26/2024
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Earns 7th Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Victory; Gets $100,000 Prize
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Earns 7th Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Victory; Gets $100,000 Prize
  • 2/25/2024
Travel
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
  • 2/27/2024
Tennessee RiverLine Announces 3 New Communities Enrolled In Tennessee RiverTowns Program
  • 2/23/2024
The Facts About New Lookout Mountain Hotel At McLemore Development
  • 2/22/2024
Church
The Chuck Wagon Gang – Singing Nearly 90 Years
The Chuck Wagon Gang – Singing Nearly 90 Years
  • 2/26/2024
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of A Personal Testimony
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of A Personal Testimony
  • 2/24/2024
Who Is This Boy Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 2/28/2024
Obituaries
Ian N. Hamilton
Ian N. Hamilton
  • 2/28/2024
Nancy Hashberger Urban
Nancy Hashberger Urban
  • 2/28/2024
Josephine Gass Mahoney
Josephine Gass Mahoney
  • 2/28/2024
Area Obituaries
Reagan, Russel Cecil (Cleveland)
Reagan, Russel Cecil (Cleveland)
  • 2/28/2024
Officer, Billy (Cleveland)
Officer, Billy (Cleveland)
  • 2/28/2024
Miller, Marcella Wear (Ooltewah)
Miller, Marcella Wear (Ooltewah)
  • 2/28/2024