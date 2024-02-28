Dr. Andrew W. White Named New President At Cleveland State Community College

The Tennessee Board of Regents on Thursday appointed Dr. Andrew W. White as the next president of Cleveland State Community College.

He is senior director of the Fast Forward program at Belmont University and was previously dean of the business and technology division at Volunteer State Community College.

Dr. White earned a Doctor of Education degree in Education Leadership at the Rossier School of Education at the University of Southern California, a Master of Science in Public Administration from Central Michigan University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Tennessee.

Christopher W. Ayers is the next president of Tennessee College of Applied Technology Harriman, and John Penn Ridgeway is the next president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Henry/Carroll.

The three new presidents were among sets of finalists selected by search advisory committees at each of the three colleges. The finalists, three at each college, participated in public forums on the respective campuses during the last month. After reviewing public and campus community input from the forums and conducting final interviews, TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings recommended each of the three new leaders to the Board of Regents. She and the Regents who led the search committees commended all the finalists as excellent candidates.



During a special called meeting on Thursday, the board voted unanimously to appoint each candidate.



Dr. White will assume his duties at Cleveland State April 1, succeeding former President Ty Stone and interim President Ray Brooks. As director of Belmont University’s Fast Forward program, Dr. White leads the university’s efforts to create partnerships to improve post-secondary completion, education equity, and economic mobility for underserved students and underemployed adults through success in high demand jobs. After a 20-year career as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, he joined the University of Tennessee in 2007 and held administrative roles in UT’s Haslam College of Business before accepting a position as dean of the business and technology division at Volunteer State Community College in 2019.



“It’s an honor to be selected by the Regents as the next president at Cleveland State Community College,” Dr. White said. “I look forward to serving the college’s students and the faculty, staff, and community partners who support them. Cleveland State has been transforming and enriching the lives of students and fueling the economic success of southeast Tennessee for decades. It's an honor to join the team that is carrying on that great tradition.”



· Cleveland State: https://www.tbr.edu/hr/executivesearches/president-cleveland-state-community-college.



Thursday’s meeting was livestreamed and is archived for viewing anytime on the TBR website at https://www.tbr.edu/board/february-28-2024-special-called-board-meeting.

