Roofing Supervisor At Local Firm Gets 108 Months For Selling Meth

A former lead supervisor for a roofing company in Chattanooga has been sentenced to serve 108 months in federal prison for dealing in meth.

Hunter Coy, 25, appeared before Judge Curtis Collier.

Coy was arrested on Oct. 11, 2022, in Bradley County by agents who had a house under surveillance. He was seen carrying a black backpack to a GMC Yukon, then driving off in the vehicle.

The Yukon was stopped at a nearby gas station on a tinted window violation. The backpack was found to contain a loaded pistol, a pouch and a baggie containing meth, numerous plastic bags, digital scales and a notebook that included names with monetary amounts listed beside the names.

Attorney Gene Shiles said Coy was a hard worker who always maintained a job, while selling drugs on the side.

Judge Collier said a strike against Coy was the fact he was found with drugs and a loaded gun. He said, "Drugs and a gun do not go together. There is a danger that the gun will be used."

Coy will be under supervised release for four years after getting out of prison.