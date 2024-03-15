Latest Headlines

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Joins With Walker County Sheriff On Mutual Aid

  • Friday, March 15, 2024
  • Gail Perry

The town of Lookout Mountain, Ga. has added protection from the Walker County Sheriff’s Department, which has the authority to come into the city for law enforcement. Now the relationship will be reciprocal. All of the officers in Lookout Mountain, Ga. have been deputized by Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson, and that will allow them to assist the sheriff's office as a back-up outside the city limits when help is requested. City Attorney Bill Pickering said the new arrangement is basically a mutual aid agreement similar to the agreement that is in place between the towns of Lookout Mountain, Tennessee and Georgia.

March was a quiet month for the fire/police, said Taylor Watson, commissioner of the department. The activity report from the department for the month of March, prepared by Chief Dewayne Steele, was presented by Council Member Watson. During the month 1,500 miles were patrolled. There were 17 traffic stops with no citations and 17 warnings being given during the grace period from new Police Chief Steele. Police activity was expected to slow down during this time, but the police will be cracking down on drivers going forward.

Both of the city’s fire trucks will be back in service next week. Needed repairs have been done on Engine #1 for the amount of $12,000 to $14,000. And a new dual-fuel generator has been installed in fire engine #2.

There were no wrecks, arrests, burglaries or thefts and no calls for assistance from the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Police during the month. The department responded to five burglar alarms and investigated two suspicious persons and three suspicious vehicles. Assistance was provided to nine citizens and two motorists during the month. And there were four fire calls and four medical calls.

Mayor David Bennett said that complaints had been received about vehicles being parked in a yard on Gnome Trail. Chief Steele found multiple vehicles at the address, some inoperable, sitting in the yard. The owner of the property, which is a rental, was notified of the ordinance violation, as well as the tenants.

This is brush season, said Councilman Kevin Leckenby, and he asks all residents to follow the rules about brush placement, including the piles be 4x4x4 feet, which is based on the size of the bucket that is used to pick up the debris. People are also asked to avoid blocking the culverts when putting the debris and brush at the street. The gas line installations on Scenic Highway are expected to be complete by mid- to the end of April, but along Wood Nymph, work has been slowed by rock so it may be not be finished until the end of the year. Gas line installation around Rock City will not begin until 2025. The salt spreader was patched enough to finish this winter, but a new one will be bought to replace it before next year. The public works department will also be working on repairing several culverts and restarting the sidewalk joint repairs started last spring.

Residents have been notified, but are reminded again that disposal of garbage costs twice as much as other refuse, so recycling should be taken to the recycling center in Tennessee, and brush and leaves separated and left at the edge of the road. Household garbage should be bagged and tied to prevent debris from scattering when it is compacted. And paint cans cannot be placed in garbage cans. All contractor debris is the responsibility of the builder, not the city.

City Council Member Tony Towns has been working with a group of professionals to find ways to control stormwater runoff. He told the council that four main stormwater runoff arteries have been identified in the city. The first step that will be taken is to have all the culverts cleared and drained. It is expected that will help safely direct some of the water before other methods are used.

The 19th annual art show for students and the community was held at Fairyland Elementary on March 5 and was a success, said Caroline Williams, the council liaison with the school. Another returning event at FES is the Missoula Children’s Theater, which will present the play The Secret Garden this year. This group produces a play during a single week, including auditions, costumes, practices and the performances. The performances will be this Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. both in the gym. Registration for PreK in 2025, is open from March 1 until March 31. Details and more information are available on the school’s website. A change in scheduling for 2025 was announced by Council Member Williams. During the next school year, classes will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Wes Hasden, chairman of the Lookout Mountain Sewer Board, told the council that the facility’s generator has played out. Now it is operating with a temporary one, but a bid was put out for the city to purchase a replacement. The council will hold a special called meeting to approve the purchase. Mr. Hasden said that once the sewer pump station has been built, a new generator will be moved to the city hall and will be used there, if needed. A contract will be signed in a couple of weeks with CTI Engineering, he said, and he hopes that construction will begin before fall.

Mayor Bennett said that residents of the city need to be on the watch for new city stickers. They are expected to be for sale in April at $5 each.

