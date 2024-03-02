Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, March 2, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, DEVONTA L 
1695 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

ARMOUR, TICALVIUS 
2104 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

BAYLISS, ADAM PIERCE 
500 WEST MLK BLV CHATTANOOGA, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BRADWELL, ERIC THORNTON 
3920 CHURCHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

BRASHER, PEYTON AARON 
109 OLD BENTON PIKE NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRUMMITT, MELVIN LEROY 
1215 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213850 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BUFORD, JERRY JEROME 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

CASTANEDA, VICTOR ALFONSO 
3928 RHINEHART ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN BARTOW CO GA)

CHAIN, TYSHAILA NICOLE 
714 N HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

ENGLAND, JEFFERY NEIL 
197 POPLAR GROVE RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FARMER, BLAKE ANTONIO 
1135 CLEARBROOK COURT FORT OGLRTHROPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FREEMAN, BELINDA JOYCE 
819 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FRIZZELLE, MICHAEL SEAN 
7767 LASATA LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GRANT, ARCKEE LAMAR 
4503 REDDLAND LANE APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE 
3305 EAST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARTMAN, CALEB THOMAS 
1809 CRANMORE COVE ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

HERRING, MATTHEW EDWARD 
5383 RENEAU WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HILL, ALONDRA M 
1695 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HORTON, KEITH OBRYANT 
1909 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KILGORE, SAMANTHA JANE 
300 WATERFALL RD SEQUATCHIE, 37374 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LALLY, JAMES STEPHEN 
228 BRAKER RIDGE ROSSVILE, 30076 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (GWINNETT COUNTY GA)

LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA 
613 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

MIGUEL, JUAN MANUEL 
3205 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MOONEY, CHARLES ADAM 
706 DUNLAP AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PARIS, JAYQUAN D 
3828 ROLLING WOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTON, TYREL LEON 
3548 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROBATION)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PEREZ, DAVID 
2404 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SKINNER, JORDAN LEIGHANNE 
808 CROSS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

SMART, KIMBERLY MAXINE 
8615 BRENDA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STINSON, GREGORY LEE 
11652 HOLLY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAIN

TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

THORTON, DAWONNA MICHELLE 
5216 TACOA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

VINES, DELTERIA RAMONA 
1301 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

WEBB, JAMES WESLEY 
540 QUARRY RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

WILEY, ISAIAH DEZMOND 
3708 CARL WHITE PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
RECKLESS DRIVING
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (ON POLICE)

WILLIAMS, ALYSSA MYRIA 
5649 ALABAMA HWY 75 IDER, 35981 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILSON, WILLIAM JOE 
404 TUNNEL BLVD F8 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

Here are the mug shots:
ANDERSON, DEVONTA L
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
ASHBY, NATHANIEL AARON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/14/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR
BAYLISS, ADAM PIERCE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/10/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BRASHER, PEYTON AARON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/08/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRUMMITT, MELVIN LEROY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BUFORD, JERRY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 10/03/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
CASTANEDA, VICTOR ALFONSO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/23/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN BARTOW CO GA)
CHAIN, TYSHAILA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/03/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
ENGLAND, JEFFERY NEIL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FARMER, BLAKE ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FREEMAN, BELINDA JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/19/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GRANT, ARCKEE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/05/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARDEMAN, AUSTIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (DEKLAB CO AL)
HARTMAN, CALEB THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/19/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
HILL, ALONDRA M
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HORTON, KEITH OBRYANT
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/09/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KILGORE, SAMANTHA JANE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/10/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LALLY, JAMES STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/15/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (GWINNETT COUNTY GA)
LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/18/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
MIGUEL, JUAN MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOONEY, CHARLES ADAM
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/11/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PARIS, JAYQUAN D
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/21/1998
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATTON, TYREL LEON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROBATION)
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SKINNER, JORDAN LEIGHANNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/07/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
SMART, KIMBERLY MAXINE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/11/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
THORTON, DAWONNA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/10/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
VINES, DELTERIA RAMONA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/13/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
WEBB, JAMES WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/15/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
WILLIAMS, ALYSSA MYRIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILSON, WILLIAM JOE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/16/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE





Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/2/2024
Covenant Track and Field Teams Picked To Finish Fifth In Coaches Poll
  • Sports
  • 3/1/2024
UTC Softball Earns 5-0 Shutout In Adam Brown Memorial Shamrock Classic Opener
  • Sports
  • 3/1/2024
CDGA Continues To Flourish After 95 Years
  • Sports
  • 3/1/2024
PHOTOS: Silverdale Falls In DII-A State Semis
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/1/2024
Silverdale Falls In D-II-A State Final Four
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/1/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/2/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, DEVONTA L 1695 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... more

Man Who Stabbed His Former Girlfriend 7 Times Gets 20 Years For Attempted Murder
Man Who Stabbed His Former Girlfriend 7 Times Gets 20 Years For Attempted Murder
  • 3/1/2024

A man who stabbed his former girlfriend seven times has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder. Bernard Adrian Smith also got five years for aggravated domestic ... more

Orchard Knob Middle School Student Charged With Threat Of Mass Violence
  • 3/1/2024

In regard to the threat of violence made against Orchard Knob Middle School on Friday, Feb. 23, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services personnel discovered during their investigation ... more

Breaking News
Rep. Mike Cameron Votes In Favor Of Legislation To Combat Illegal Immigration In Georgia
  • 3/1/2024
Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson Announces Re-Election Bid
Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson Announces Re-Election Bid
  • 3/1/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/1/2024
New Hotel On Lookout Mountain Flings Open Its Doors
  • 2/29/2024
City Public Works Gives Options For Making Frazier Avenue Safer
  • 2/29/2024
Opinion
Option B Is Best For Frazier Avenue
  • 3/1/2024
Put Something In Place On Dangerous Frazier Avenue
  • 3/1/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Arthur And Douglas MacArthur -- The Chattanooga Connection
Profiles Of Valor: Arthur And Douglas MacArthur -- The Chattanooga Connection
  • 3/1/2024
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For March 1
  • 3/1/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/1/2024
Sports
CDGA Continues To Flourish After 95 Years
  • 3/1/2024
UTC Softball Earns 5-0 Shutout In Adam Brown Memorial Shamrock Classic Opener
  • 3/1/2024
Lady Vols Claim Senior Night Victory Over Texas A&M, 75-66
Lady Vols Claim Senior Night Victory Over Texas A&M, 75-66
  • 3/1/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 3/29/2024
Covenant Track and Field Teams Picked To Finish Fifth In Coaches Poll
  • 3/1/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About UGA Tragedy, Long Horn, Harrison School, And Black History In Yearbooks
  • 2/29/2024
Community Invited To Participate In Free Lantern Making “Playshops” March 23
Community Invited To Participate In Free Lantern Making “Playshops” March 23
  • 2/29/2024
Jerry Summers: Best of Dalton - Shutting Up
Jerry Summers: Best of Dalton - Shutting Up
  • 2/29/2024
Red Bank Now Seeking Vendors For 43rd Annual Jubilee
  • 3/1/2024
Zoomin Groomin Hosts Dog Pawty And Grand Opening To Benefit McKamey Animal Center
  • 3/1/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 2/29/2024
Legacy Christian Recording Artist Steven Curtis Chapman Plays The Walker Theatre This Saturday
Legacy Christian Recording Artist Steven Curtis Chapman Plays The Walker Theatre This Saturday
  • 2/29/2024
Best of Grizzard - Cheerleaders
Best of Grizzard - Cheerleaders
  • 3/1/2024
Spring Acoustic Concert Celebrates The Season At Don Eaves Heritage House
Spring Acoustic Concert Celebrates The Season At Don Eaves Heritage House
  • 2/29/2024
Lee Symphony Orchestra To Present Concert Monday
Lee Symphony Orchestra To Present Concert Monday
  • 2/29/2024
Opinion
Option B Is Best For Frazier Avenue
  • 3/1/2024
Put Something In Place On Dangerous Frazier Avenue
  • 3/1/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Arthur And Douglas MacArthur -- The Chattanooga Connection
Profiles Of Valor: Arthur And Douglas MacArthur -- The Chattanooga Connection
  • 3/1/2024
Dining
Hixson To Join Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken’s Starting Lineup This Weekend
Hixson To Join Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken’s Starting Lineup This Weekend
  • 3/1/2024
CSCC Announces BSCO Culinary Bootcamp Graduates
CSCC Announces BSCO Culinary Bootcamp Graduates
  • 3/1/2024
New Hotel On Lookout Mountain Offers 3 Dining Options
  • 2/29/2024
Business/Government
HHM CPAs Establishes Fourth Office With Firm In Pensacola
HHM CPAs Establishes Fourth Office With Firm In Pensacola
  • 3/1/2024
Tennessee Starts New Year With Continued Low Unemployment
  • 2/29/2024
Collegedale Police Partner With FBI Task Force
Collegedale Police Partner With FBI Task Force
  • 2/29/2024
Real Estate
Second Story Real Estate Management Expands With New Hires And Expands To New Suite In Loveman’s Building
  • 3/1/2024
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Names Erin Creal Office And Family Services Manager
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Names Erin Creal Office And Family Services Manager
  • 2/29/2024
First Cohort Of Builder’s Blueprint Program Begins
  • 2/29/2024
Student Scene
UVA Men's Glee Club To Perform At McCallie March 4
  • 2/29/2024
Black History Month Celebrations Unveiled By CGLA
Black History Month Celebrations Unveiled By CGLA
  • 2/29/2024
Lee University To Celebrate International Women’s Week
  • 2/28/2024
Living Well
Northside Neighborhood House Celebrates 25 Years Of Leadership As CEO Rachel Gammon Announces Retirement
  • 2/29/2024
O-Negative Supplies Hit Dangerously Low Levels
  • 2/28/2024
“How to Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Panel Discussion Coming March 18 To Chattanooga
“How to Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Panel Discussion Coming March 18 To Chattanooga
  • 2/29/2024
Memories
SDMHA Regional History Fair Set For Saturday
  • 2/19/2024
Battlefields Saved Through The Civil War Sites Preservation Fund Grants
  • 2/27/2024
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
  • 2/19/2024
Outdoors
Spring Break Activities Offered At Hamilton County Parks And Recreation Parks
  • 3/1/2024
Aggravated Assault In Deer Poaching Case Results In Felony Conviction
Aggravated Assault In Deer Poaching Case Results In Felony Conviction
  • 2/28/2024
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets March 11
  • 2/28/2024
Travel
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 2/29/2024
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
  • 2/27/2024
The Facts About New Lookout Mountain Hotel At McLemore Development
  • 2/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Antidote For Becoming Weary In Well-Doing
Bob Tamasy: The Antidote For Becoming Weary In Well-Doing
  • 2/29/2024
Who Is This Boy Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 2/28/2024
The Chuck Wagon Gang – Singing Nearly 90 Years
The Chuck Wagon Gang – Singing Nearly 90 Years
  • 2/26/2024
Obituaries
Ruby J. Smith
Ruby J. Smith
  • 3/2/2024
Charles Wayne White, Sr.
Charles Wayne White, Sr.
  • 3/1/2024
Cortney Brooke Ledford
Cortney Brooke Ledford
  • 3/1/2024
Area Obituaries
Parton, Frankie Irene "Bear" (Cleveland)
Parton, Frankie Irene "Bear" (Cleveland)
  • 3/1/2024
Murray, Dennis Howard (Cleveland)
Murray, Dennis Howard (Cleveland)
  • 3/1/2024
Goad, Teri (Dalton)
Goad, Teri (Dalton)
  • 3/1/2024