Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, DEVONTA L

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS ASHBY, NATHANIEL AARON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/14/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BAYLISS, ADAM PIERCE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/10/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BRASHER, PEYTON AARON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/08/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRUMMITT, MELVIN LEROY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/22/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BUFORD, JERRY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 10/03/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY CASTANEDA, VICTOR ALFONSO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/23/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN BARTOW CO GA) CHAIN, TYSHAILA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/03/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) ENGLAND, JEFFERY NEIL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/05/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FARMER, BLAKE ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/26/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FREEMAN, BELINDA JOYCE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 12/19/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

BURGLARY OF AUTO

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GRANT, ARCKEE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/29/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/05/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDEMAN, AUSTIN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/05/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (DEKLAB CO AL) HARTMAN, CALEB THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/19/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) HILL, ALONDRA M

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/22/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HORTON, KEITH OBRYANT

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 12/09/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KILGORE, SAMANTHA JANE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/10/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LALLY, JAMES STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/15/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GWINNETT COUNTY GA) LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 02/18/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION MIGUEL, JUAN MANUEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MOONEY, CHARLES ADAM

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/11/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PARIS, JAYQUAN D

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/21/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTON, TYREL LEON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROBATION)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SKINNER, JORDAN LEIGHANNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/07/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION SMART, KIMBERLY MAXINE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/11/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/07/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE THORTON, DAWONNA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/10/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT VINES, DELTERIA RAMONA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/13/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES WEBB, JAMES WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/15/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 WILLIAMS, ALYSSA MYRIA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/19/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WILSON, WILLIAM JOE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/16/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEBUFORD, JERRY JEROMEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYCASTANEDA, VICTOR ALFONSO3928 RHINEHART ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN BARTOW CO GA)CHAIN, TYSHAILA NICOLE714 N HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)ENGLAND, JEFFERY NEIL197 POPLAR GROVE RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFARMER, BLAKE ANTONIO1135 CLEARBROOK COURT FORT OGLRTHROPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FREEMAN, BELINDA JOYCE819 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFFRIZZELLE, MICHAEL SEAN7767 LASATA LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYGARCIA, MAX ALBERTOHOMELESS Chattanooga, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSBURGLARY OF AUTOCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFGRANT, ARCKEE LAMAR4503 REDDLAND LANE APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE3305 EAST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARTMAN, CALEB THOMAS1809 CRANMORE COVE ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)HERRING, MATTHEW EDWARD5383 RENEAU WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREHILL, ALONDRA M1695 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHORTON, KEITH OBRYANT1909 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTKILGORE, SAMANTHA JANE300 WATERFALL RD SEQUATCHIE, 37374Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYLALLY, JAMES STEPHEN228 BRAKER RIDGE ROSSVILE, 30076Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (GWINNETT COUNTY GA)LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA613 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONMIGUEL, JUAN MANUEL3205 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMOONEY, CHARLES ADAM706 DUNLAP AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPARIS, JAYQUAN D3828 ROLLING WOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PATTON, TYREL LEON3548 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROBATION)CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPEREZ, DAVID2404 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATIONTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONSKINNER, JORDAN LEIGHANNE808 CROSS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATIONSMART, KIMBERLY MAXINE8615 BRENDA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STINSON, GREGORY LEE11652 HOLLY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(VOP) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINTEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFETHORTON, DAWONNA MICHELLE5216 TACOA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTVINES, DELTERIA RAMONA1301 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESWEBB, JAMES WESLEY540 QUARRY RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000WILEY, ISAIAH DEZMOND3708 CARL WHITE PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSPEEDINGEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYRECKLESS DRIVINGSURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATITRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (ON POLICE)WILLIAMS, ALYSSA MYRIA5649 ALABAMA HWY 75 IDER, 35981Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWILSON, WILLIAM JOE404 TUNNEL BLVD F8 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFEVIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFEVIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFEVIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFEVIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE





