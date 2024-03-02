Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, DEVONTA L
1695 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
ARMOUR, TICALVIUS
2104 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
BAYLISS, ADAM PIERCE
500 WEST MLK BLV CHATTANOOGA, 37321
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BRADWELL, ERIC THORNTON
3920 CHURCHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
BRASHER, PEYTON AARON
109 OLD BENTON PIKE NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRUMMITT, MELVIN LEROY
1215 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213850
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BUFORD, JERRY JEROME
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
CASTANEDA, VICTOR ALFONSO
3928 RHINEHART ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN BARTOW CO GA)
CHAIN, TYSHAILA NICOLE
714 N HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
ENGLAND, JEFFERY NEIL
197 POPLAR GROVE RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FARMER, BLAKE ANTONIO
1135 CLEARBROOK COURT FORT OGLRTHROPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FREEMAN, BELINDA JOYCE
819 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FRIZZELLE, MICHAEL SEAN
7767 LASATA LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GRANT, ARCKEE LAMAR
4503 REDDLAND LANE APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GRAVITT, STEPHANIE MARIE
3305 EAST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARTMAN, CALEB THOMAS
1809 CRANMORE COVE ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
HERRING, MATTHEW EDWARD
5383 RENEAU WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HILL, ALONDRA M
1695 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HORTON, KEITH OBRYANT
1909 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KILGORE, SAMANTHA JANE
300 WATERFALL RD SEQUATCHIE, 37374
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LALLY, JAMES STEPHEN
228 BRAKER RIDGE ROSSVILE, 30076
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (GWINNETT COUNTY GA)
LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA
613 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
MIGUEL, JUAN MANUEL
3205 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOONEY, CHARLES ADAM
706 DUNLAP AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PARIS, JAYQUAN D
3828 ROLLING WOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATTON, TYREL LEON
3548 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROBATION)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PEREZ, DAVID
2404 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SKINNER, JORDAN LEIGHANNE
808 CROSS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
SMART, KIMBERLY MAXINE
8615 BRENDA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STINSON, GREGORY LEE
11652 HOLLY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAIN
TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
THORTON, DAWONNA MICHELLE
5216 TACOA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
VINES, DELTERIA RAMONA
1301 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
WEBB, JAMES WESLEY
540 QUARRY RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
WILEY, ISAIAH DEZMOND
3708 CARL WHITE PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
RECKLESS DRIVING
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (ON POLICE)
WILLIAMS, ALYSSA MYRIA
5649 ALABAMA HWY 75 IDER, 35981
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILSON, WILLIAM JOE
404 TUNNEL BLVD F8 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|HARDEMAN, AUSTIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
