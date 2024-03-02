3 Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide On North Moore Road Friday Night

Three people were found dead Friday night in an apparent murder-suicide on North Moore Road. One of the victims was a child.

Chattanooga Police responded at 8:40 p.m. to a call for multiple people found dead inside a residence in the 100 block of North Moore Road. When officers arrived on scene, they met friends and family who said they found three people dead inside the residence.





CPD officers located three people, two adults and one child, unresponsive inside the residence.





Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and pronounced all three deceased on scene.





The preliminary investigation appears to show a 29-year-old man shot a 25-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter, then shot himself.





The three were living together at the same residence.Investigators are still working to determine the exact relationships between the three.





Although the preliminary investigation appears to show this incident is a domestic violence murder-suicide, investigators will continue to investigate this incident to make sure that no other suspects were involved and confirm that it was a murder-suicide.





If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or need to talk to someone, you can call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day and is available in English and Spanish.





If you are experiencing domestic violence, there is free and confidential help through the 24/7 Domestic Violence Crisis Hotline at 423 755-2700.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100.

