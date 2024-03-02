Latest Headlines

3 Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide On North Moore Road Friday Night

  • Saturday, March 2, 2024

Three people were found dead Friday night in an apparent murder-suicide on North Moore Road. One of the victims was a child.

Chattanooga Police responded at 8:40 p.m. to a call for multiple people found dead inside a residence in the 100 block of North Moore Road. When officers arrived on scene, they met friends and family who said they found three people dead inside the residence.

CPD officers located three people, two adults and one child, unresponsive inside the residence.

Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and pronounced all three deceased on scene.

The preliminary investigation appears to show a 29-year-old man shot a 25-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter, then shot himself.

The three were living together at the same residence.
Investigators are still working to determine the exact relationships between the three.

Although the preliminary investigation appears to show this incident is a domestic violence murder-suicide, investigators will continue to investigate this incident to make sure that no other suspects were involved and confirm that it was a murder-suicide.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or need to talk to someone, you can call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day and is available in English and Spanish.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, there is free and confidential help through the 24/7 Domestic Violence Crisis Hotline at 423 755-2700.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100.
Latest Headlines
McCallie Middle School Tennis Loses To Mountain Brook Squad From Birmingham
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/2/2024
Covenant Tennis Teams Split In Texas Swing
  • Sports
  • 3/2/2024
3 Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide On North Moore Road Friday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 3/2/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/2/2024
Covenant Track and Field Teams Picked To Finish Fifth In Coaches Poll
  • Sports
  • 3/1/2024
UTC Softball Earns 5-0 Shutout In Adam Brown Memorial Shamrock Classic Opener
  • Sports
  • 3/1/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/2/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, DEVONTA L 1695 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... more

Man Who Stabbed His Former Girlfriend 7 Times Gets 20 Years For Attempted Murder
Man Who Stabbed His Former Girlfriend 7 Times Gets 20 Years For Attempted Murder
  • 3/1/2024

A man who stabbed his former girlfriend seven times has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder. Bernard Adrian Smith also got five years for aggravated domestic ... more

Man Charged After Video Shows Him Urinating On Islam Center Building
Man Charged After Video Shows Him Urinating On Islam Center Building
  • 3/1/2024

A man has been charged after he was caught on video urinating on the Islamic Center on Cemetery Avenue. Sawyer Weston Byers, 28, of 201 Cherokee Blvd., was charged with vandalism and indecent ... more

Breaking News
Orchard Knob Middle School Student Charged With Threat Of Mass Violence
  • 3/1/2024
Rep. Mike Cameron Votes In Favor Of Legislation To Combat Illegal Immigration In Georgia
  • 3/1/2024
Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson Announces Re-Election Bid
Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson Announces Re-Election Bid
  • 3/1/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/1/2024
New Hotel On Lookout Mountain Flings Open Its Doors
  • 2/29/2024
Opinion
Option B Is Best For Frazier Avenue
  • 3/1/2024
Put Something In Place On Dangerous Frazier Avenue
  • 3/1/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Arthur And Douglas MacArthur -- The Chattanooga Connection
Profiles Of Valor: Arthur And Douglas MacArthur -- The Chattanooga Connection
  • 3/1/2024
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For March 1
  • 3/1/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/1/2024
Sports
CDGA Continues To Flourish After 95 Years
  • 3/1/2024
UTC Softball Earns 5-0 Shutout In Adam Brown Memorial Shamrock Classic Opener
  • 3/1/2024
Lady Vols Claim Senior Night Victory Over Texas A&M, 75-66
Lady Vols Claim Senior Night Victory Over Texas A&M, 75-66
  • 3/1/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 3/29/2024
Covenant Tennis Teams Split In Texas Swing
  • 3/2/2024
Happenings
Tom Griscom Tells Civitans Of His Time In The Reagan White House
Tom Griscom Tells Civitans Of His Time In The Reagan White House
  • 3/2/2024
Red Bank Now Seeking Vendors For 43rd Annual Jubilee
  • 3/1/2024
Jerry Summers: Best of Dalton - Shutting Up
Jerry Summers: Best of Dalton - Shutting Up
  • 2/29/2024
Zoomin Groomin Hosts Dog Pawty And Grand Opening To Benefit McKamey Animal Center
  • 3/1/2024
Upcoming Road Closings Announced For Chattanooga Marathon Weekend
  • 2/29/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 2/29/2024
Legacy Christian Recording Artist Steven Curtis Chapman Plays The Walker Theatre This Saturday
Legacy Christian Recording Artist Steven Curtis Chapman Plays The Walker Theatre This Saturday
  • 2/29/2024
Best of Grizzard - Cheerleaders
Best of Grizzard - Cheerleaders
  • 3/1/2024
Spring Acoustic Concert Celebrates The Season At Don Eaves Heritage House
Spring Acoustic Concert Celebrates The Season At Don Eaves Heritage House
  • 2/29/2024
Lee Symphony Orchestra To Present Concert Monday
Lee Symphony Orchestra To Present Concert Monday
  • 2/29/2024
Opinion
Option B Is Best For Frazier Avenue
  • 3/1/2024
Put Something In Place On Dangerous Frazier Avenue
  • 3/1/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Arthur And Douglas MacArthur -- The Chattanooga Connection
Profiles Of Valor: Arthur And Douglas MacArthur -- The Chattanooga Connection
  • 3/1/2024
Dining
Hixson To Join Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken’s Starting Lineup This Weekend
Hixson To Join Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken’s Starting Lineup This Weekend
  • 3/1/2024
CSCC Announces BSCO Culinary Bootcamp Graduates
CSCC Announces BSCO Culinary Bootcamp Graduates
  • 3/1/2024
New Hotel On Lookout Mountain Offers 3 Dining Options
  • 2/29/2024
Business/Government
HHM CPAs Establishes Fourth Office With Firm In Pensacola
HHM CPAs Establishes Fourth Office With Firm In Pensacola
  • 3/1/2024
Tennessee Starts New Year With Continued Low Unemployment
  • 2/29/2024
Collegedale Police Partner With FBI Task Force
Collegedale Police Partner With FBI Task Force
  • 2/29/2024
Real Estate
Second Story Real Estate Management Expands With New Hires And Expands To New Suite In Loveman’s Building
  • 3/1/2024
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Names Erin Creal Office And Family Services Manager
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Names Erin Creal Office And Family Services Manager
  • 2/29/2024
First Cohort Of Builder’s Blueprint Program Begins
  • 2/29/2024
Student Scene
UVA Men's Glee Club To Perform At McCallie March 4
  • 2/29/2024
Black History Month Celebrations Unveiled By CGLA
Black History Month Celebrations Unveiled By CGLA
  • 2/29/2024
Lee University To Celebrate International Women’s Week
  • 2/28/2024
Living Well
Northside Neighborhood House Celebrates 25 Years Of Leadership As CEO Rachel Gammon Announces Retirement
  • 2/29/2024
O-Negative Supplies Hit Dangerously Low Levels
  • 2/28/2024
“How to Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Panel Discussion Coming March 18 To Chattanooga
“How to Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Panel Discussion Coming March 18 To Chattanooga
  • 2/29/2024
Memories
SDMHA Regional History Fair Set For Saturday
  • 2/19/2024
Battlefields Saved Through The Civil War Sites Preservation Fund Grants
  • 2/27/2024
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
  • 2/19/2024
Outdoors
Spring Break Activities Offered At Hamilton County Parks And Recreation Parks
  • 3/1/2024
Aggravated Assault In Deer Poaching Case Results In Felony Conviction
Aggravated Assault In Deer Poaching Case Results In Felony Conviction
  • 2/28/2024
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets March 11
  • 2/28/2024
Travel
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 2/29/2024
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
  • 2/27/2024
The Facts About New Lookout Mountain Hotel At McLemore Development
  • 2/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Antidote For Becoming Weary In Well-Doing
Bob Tamasy: The Antidote For Becoming Weary In Well-Doing
  • 2/29/2024
Who Is This Boy Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 2/28/2024
The Chuck Wagon Gang – Singing Nearly 90 Years
The Chuck Wagon Gang – Singing Nearly 90 Years
  • 2/26/2024
Obituaries
Gust Rudnik, Jr.
Gust Rudnik, Jr.
  • 3/2/2024
Ruby J. Smith
Ruby J. Smith
  • 3/2/2024
Charles Wayne White, Sr.
Charles Wayne White, Sr.
  • 3/1/2024
Area Obituaries
Parton, Frankie Irene "Bear" (Cleveland)
Parton, Frankie Irene "Bear" (Cleveland)
  • 3/1/2024
Murray, Dennis Howard (Cleveland)
Murray, Dennis Howard (Cleveland)
  • 3/1/2024
Goad, Teri (Dalton)
Goad, Teri (Dalton)
  • 3/1/2024