Summerville Man Ruled Not Guilty Of 2nd-Degree Vehicular Homicide In Death Of Berry Student

A Summerville, Ga., man was found not guilty of misdemeanor second-degree vehicular homicide in the death of a Berry College student on Wednesday.

The verdict was returned in favor of Brian Cargle by a jury at the Walker County Courthouse.

He was found guilty of failure to yield and given 12 months probation. He must take a defensive driving course.

Cargle had been charged in the death of 20-year-old Eden Muina, who was on her way from her Fort Oglethorpe home to Rome in the early morning of Sept. 11, 2021.

Cargle told the jury that her headlights were not on and he never saw her as he turned to go to work at the Roper Corporation.